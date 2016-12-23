Top 5 Times Baltimore Ravens Have Beaten The Pittsburgh Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens Love Beating The Pittsburgh Steelers. Here is a look at the top 5 times they have done it!

Beating the Steelers is the high point of any season for the Baltimore Ravens. The Ravens have experienced the euphoria of beating their rival a good bit. Earlier this season, Baltimore won their fourth straight game against Ben Roethlisberger and company. Since 2011 the purple and black are 9-3 against their number one rival.

While the Ravens have gotten the better of their rival in recent history, they are 20-21 against Pittsburgh. When the Ravens battle the Steelers, it is almost always goes down to the wire. In fact, 29 of the 41 contests have been decided by 8 points or less. In the Ravens winning streak, three of the four games have been tight.

On Christmas Day we are looking for another Ravens win. Let’s take a look at the top 5 wins over the Steelers in the history of the purple and black.

5. A Dominant Start to 2011

The Ravens opened the 2011 season with a hoke game against the Steelers. They had just lost a bitter playoff game to the Steelers. At this point, Pittsburgh was the hurdle that Baltimore could not get over. A week one game is rarely a desperate game, however this felt as big as the Super Bowl. Baltimore won in thrilling fashion, 35-7.

The day started bad for the Steelers and it kept getting worse. The Steelers had seven turnovers in this lopsided battle. With three interceptions and two fumbles, Roethlisberger accounted for five turnovers. Joe Flacco threw for three touchdowns, including an opening drive strike to Anquan Boldin. The Steelers got their butts kicked from start to finish. It was a perfect day in Baltimore.

Roethlisberger was sacked four times. The Steelers quarterback ended the game with a passer rating of 52.9. Anything that could go right for the purple and black, did.

4. A Snowy Win In Pittsburgh

In 2006 the Ravens swept the Steelers. They won their first game 27-0. In the second game, the Ravens went into Pittsburgh and won 31-7. This game included two interceptions from Big Ben, who was sacked 5 times. Roethlisberger completed less than half of his passes and only could muster 156 yards. That’s how good the Baltimore defense was that season.

That of course was the year Steve McNair came to Baltimore. McNair had three touchdowns and two interceptions in this one. Led by Jamal Lewis, the Ravens had over 100 rushing yards. The Ravens dominated time of possession and gained 108 more yards than the Steelers.

Heinz field is a difficult place to play. The Ravens dominant defense went in there and had a phenomenal day. It’s hard to imagine a better day than this one.

3. Mike Tomlin Gets In The Way To No Avail:

The last time the Ravens played on a holiday, it was a Thanksgiving game filled with controversy. Jacoby Jones was returning a kick. It looked like he could have gone all the way, but he had to move out of Mike Tomlin’s way, and he was tracked down. Tomlin and the Steelers can say whatever they want, it sure seemed like Tomlin got in the way intentionally. A kick return for a touchdown would have put the Steelers in a world of hurt. Accident or not, it made a huge impact in the game.

The Ravens ended up winning 22-20 despite the interference from Tomlin. The Ravens held off the Steelers who nearly tied it up at the end with a two point conversion. When the two point conversion failed, the Ravens sealed the victory. It was hard not to think of this game, when the Eagles lost at the end going for two last week.

This was a big game. It was a Thanksgiving night game with national audience. It gave the Ravens fans something to be thankful for. Hopefully, the Ravens can win another holiday battle against the Steelers. This time, on Christmas.

2. 92 Yards For The Win

The Ravens were looking for a big time win in Pittsburgh in 2011. If the Ravens won they would have a sweep of the Steelers and take control of the AFC North. This game meant more than just a win or a loss. This battle was about the Ravens conquering their demons and taking the power in the rivalry.

It was a great game, the Ravens played their hearts out. Then they turned it over, and the Steelers took the lead with a deep pass to Mike Wallace. Oh no, we all thought. It seemed to be happening again. In the past this was where the Ravens would fall apart. This time however, the purple and black drove 92 yards for the win.

The 92 yard march started with short passes to Boldin. When the Ravens got with in striking distance, they threw the ball to Torrey Smith. Smith dropped the ball in the end zone. A few plays later, they went back to Smith. This time he caught it. The game winning touchdown was set up by the passes to Boldin. Ryan Clark, the Steelers safety, was looking at Boldin underneath. It gave Flacco enough time to get it to Smith for the game winner. This was one of the most dramatic moments in Ravens history. It changed this rivalry.

1. Ravens Beat Steelers In The Playoffs

The 2014 playoffs started with a battle between the Ravens and the Steelers in Heinz field. The Ravens had never beaten Pittsburgh in the playoffs, so it was a monumental opportunity. Baltimore walked away with a huge 30-17 victory. Baltimore dominated their rival when it mattered most.

Joe Flacco led the way with 259 yards and two touchdowns. His two touchdown passes were to Crocket Gillmore and Torrey Smith. The Steelers turned the ball over three times. Roethlisberger had two interceptions, including one which Terrell Suggs caught with his legs. It was one of the most memorable plays in the history of this rivalry, maybe in the history of football.

If you are noticing a trend, the turnover battle in the biggest indicator of the winner in these games. Baltimore vs. Pittsburgh is never for the faint of heart. This Christmas the Ravens are hoping to have another huge and important win against the Steelers.

This article originally appeared on