Top 5 players to keep an eye on in Senior Bowl

It’s college football all-star game time. The New York Jets will be sending scouts to the Senior Bowl on Saturday and these players are worth keeping an eye on.

It will be tough for the New York Jets to find good future NFL talent at this year’s Senior Bowl because most of the good players won’t be eligible for this game. However, there is some NFL talent that should make their presence known on Saturday.

There are some players to pay close attention to at the game for the Jets at positions of need. The Jets need help in the defensive backfield, on the offensive line, and at tight end.

Seniors come with experience, and this game features all seniors. So, be glued to your television. There isn’t going to be much raw talent in this game. For the most part, It’s either he’s got it or he doesn’t.

This game will be make it or break it for many of these seniors because their younger counterparts have made some big splashes. Younger guys are more easily molded into players coaches want. So seniors need to step up there games here.

These “veterans” can wow scouts in the all-star game. Some may just appear in the green and white next season.

Keep your eyes peeled. Here are the top five players to look out for on Saturday.

5.

Justin Evans Safety, Texas A&M

There’s an old adage, “Speak softly and carry a big stick; you will go far.” According to NFL.com, Justin Evans is “Soft-spoken but carries a walloping stick.”

There are several key attributes you want in a safety:

1. Sure tackling

2. Ability to help in the run game

3. Ball location

He was a receiver in high school which makes sense as to why many of those receiving skills have translated. He also has the knowledge of route concepts which helps him evaluate plays quickly.

He has the football skills of players who play in the slot. Also, has good acceleration and can switch quickly from back pedal to angle shuffle.

He has some flaws, most of which can be fixed in the pros with more coaching. His over-aggressive nature can lead to being a target on play action. When he clamps down, he focuses on intermediate receiving routes, which can lead to missing running backs. Finally, he needs to be in a better position to make third level stops on running backs.

With all that being said, Evans has speed and quickness. He also is physical, has great football skills, and can play deep or at the line of scrimmage.

His receiving background may lend him to be a slot corner in the eyes of some teams as well. He had 165 tackles (six for loss), five interceptions and 11 passes defended at Texas A&M. Keep your eye on him. He might be a second-day pick for the Jets.

4.

Ethan Pocic Center, LSU

Pocic has a second round grade in most mock drafts, but he has the talent of a first round center. Pocic is good in all phases of being a premier offensive lineman.

He can handle double teams, then get to the second level off of those double teams. He helped open holes for running back Leonard Fournette. His athletic ability helped LSU in the passing game, most notably against interior speed rushers.

The one knock on him is his strength. He’s going to need to add some strength, especially if he wants to be able to deal with NFL nose tackles.

The technique he used at LSU may not work against bigger NFL interior linemen. If he adds the necessary strength, he will be fine at the next level. With that said, he’s capable of being an NFL center, if just adding some strength is the biggest issue.

According to NFL.com:

Scouts say Pocic has the intelligence teams look for from a center and is highly regarded by LSU coaches and teammates in the locker room.

That intelligence should lend him to NFL coaching. HIs flaws can be fixed with the right coaching.

3.

O.J. Howard Tight End, Alabama

Howard is the preeminent pass-catching tight end in the 2017 NFL Draft. The Jets have needed a pass-catching tight end for a long time. They have always been bad at the position. Their primary tight ends have combined for 2,312 catches, 27,745 yards, and 210 touchdowns in 57 seasons.

We’ve seen what he can do on the biggest stage when he had a big catch and run touchdowns against Clemson in both championship games.

Howard will be a matchup nightmare in the NFL. He has the speed to blow by linebackers. In addition to that, he has hands like a wide receiver, which means he will win many battles in the air against smaller defensive backs.

He can line up in-line, in the slot or out wide. Howards also adjusts well to bad throws and uses his hand well on passes.

He creates windows by using his speed to create separation. He also has the ability to get yards after the catch. Howard is No. 3 on my list for one reason, his blocking. To play in-line as a blocker he will have to get stronger and bigger. Howard also needs to work on his blocking technique to succeed at the next level.

2.

Marshon Lattimore Cornerback, Ohio State

Mel Kiper has the Jets selecting Lattimore at No. 6 overall. That would be a good selection there because they need a replacement for Darrelle Revis.

His size and experience are small issues for scouts. He is 6’1″ and only started for one season at Ohio State.

Despite only one year as a starter, he had 45 tackles (one or loss), four interceptions and one of those returned for a touchdown. He also had 11 career passes defended.

NFL.com had one AFC Pro Personnel director saying this:

“I’ve studied the top cornerbacks coming out and he’s the best I’ve seen. He’s so athletic that he can just post up under the receiver’s chin and shadow him all over the field. And he’s tough, too. He’ll be one of the top cornerbacks pretty quickly.”

In addition to his athleticism, he has good football skills. He enjoys playing press, which the Jets desperately need. Lattimore can even play man or zone coverage.

The best parts of his game are tackling and a relentless pursuit of the football. He wraps up ball handlers and sees who he’s tackling, while working through blocks on running plays and bubble screens.

1.

Gerald Everett Tight End, South Alabama

Everett is another basketball star turned tight end. He played one year of high school football before trading in his sneakers for cleats.

He attended Hutchinson Community College to get better and get noticed by some top-level programs. He played one season at the University of Alabama-Birmingham before transferring after UAB shut down its football program.

Everett still raw in terms overall skills. With that said, he has a lot of strengths teams will like. He has good acceleration, both to start his routes and in his breaks. Everett has no fear of the middle of the field as he can create separation well.

He has natural catching ability, using his hands well. In addition, he’s a physical runner who breaks through arm tackles with ease. His blocking ability separates him from the rest of the class. He blocks well in-line and on the perimeter.

Everett’s route running is his only flaw. He’s only played football for five years, so that can be fixed with NFL coaching. He would be a perfect for the Jets and their lack of production at tight end.

