Top 5 last-minute Christmas gifts for fans of the Jets

Need a last-minute Christmas gift for fans that cheer for the New York Jets? Here are the top five ideas for those that root for Gang Green.

Despite their abysmal season, fans of the New York Jets will forever root for the franchise through thick and thin. Sure, things got really out of hand in 2016 but one thing about Jets Nation is that time heals all. We’re all used to this feeling but after a few months, some great time spent with family and friends this holiday season, everything will be fine again.

For those diehard Jets fans, it might be hard to find something new they don’t already have but these thoughtful ideas will bring a smile to their faces. Considering that they might not actually get it by Christmas, the best thing to do is to order it via NFLShop.com with expedited shipping and give it to them a few days after.

Since the Jets have their final game of the season at home against the Buffalo Bills, some of these Christmas gifts could very well be used for that Week 17 matchup. What better way to end the season at a Jets game possibly wearing something someone special gave to you as a gift?

Without further ado, here are the top five last-minute Christmas gifts to give fans that will forever chant J-E-T-S JETS JETS JETS!

5. A jersey of a possible future franchise quarterback

While the majority of Jets fans will probably have several jerseys, try to see which one they don’t actually own. For the most part, the best jersey to get that many might not even have just yet would be quarterback Bryce Petty.

As an up and coming potential franchise quarterback, Petty is starting the final few games of the season. This includes the season finale at MetLife Stadium and if your Jets fan is headed to the game, this is the perfect gift to get them so they can wear it with pride.

For $99.99 and free shipping, a Petty jersey is one that will undoubtedly be used over the next few years as he continues to hone his craft. Who knows, if he does end up being the franchise quarterback everyone envisions him to be, that lucky Jets fan would be one of the early ones to get his jersey before he becomes a household name.

It’s best to get a Home jersey since it has the traditional green and white colors. Away jerseys are fine but the majority of Jets fans would prefer a Home one in the grand scheme of things.

4. A hoodie for the cold winter that awaits

For many Jets fans, they live in the New York/New Jersey area and as the regular season is about to come to an end, a cold winter awaits in the new year. From crazy snow blizzards to freezing temperatures, a hoodie can go a long way and is a great Christmas gift.

At $64.99, there are many great hoodies to choose from for Jets fans. Depending on their style, there are a plethora of options to pick a unique one for a Jets fan. From various logos and designs, it’s great to use in many different functions during the winter.

They tend to last a long time and again, are great for those that live in colder states and have to endure months of unfortunate weather. Make no mistake about it, every Jets fan should have a few hoodies in their arsenal.

Make sure to get the right size for your Jets fan this Christmas and enjoy the smile you’ll bring to their face the moment they open this gift. It’s great for either heading to a football game or hanging out with the boys.

3. A throwback Jets hat

The majority of Jets fans always have a hat in their arsenal representing Jets Nation. There are so many options to choose from, it’s hard to find the right one. Good news is, a throwback Jets hat is the perfect gift for a fan that might have more current logos but not one of the old school logo of Gang Green.

At just $27.99, this classic throwback Jets cap will bring back many memories for a fan this Christmas. They’ll have fond memories of the New York Sack Exchange, a time when Boomer Esiason was under center, and of course when the legendary Bill Parcells was roaming the sideline expecting perfection from his players.

This kind of throwback hat goes great with a hoodie and everything else for the most part. Whether they’re going to a football game or even out running errands on the weekend, it’s a great Christmas gift for fans that want the football world to know who they root for.

Make sure to get the right size or a “one size fits all” hat to ensure it fits properly. Since the majority of Jets fans want to remember the past more than this current regular season, it’s the perfect gift to accomplish such a nostalgic feeling.

2. Welcome to the Man Cave

Let’s face it, every man loves to have their own “Man Cave” which is an escape from their everyday lives. Usually filled with an amazing television, video game system, portable refrigerator with choice select adult beverages, and a loud sound system, a man cave is what every man desires in life.

At just $54.99, this steel man cave street sign is the perfect addition to their humble abode. It reminds everyone coming to visit that this particular Jets fan is enjoying his Madden NFL 2017 every chance he gets and watching football on game day every single week.

Not only would it give him many props from his friends that visit, but would be a great Christmas gift to further give a man cave the right look and feel to it. Make no mistake about it, this would mean a lot to those on the receiving end of this gift.

Since Jets fans don’t have much to smile about this season, at last in a man cave, they’re able to relax and kick back while accepting this season as a forgotten one. Remember, even a man cave with a Jets theme to it will continue to serve its purpose, even if the Jets don’t win another game this year.

1. Action figures

Whether in your man cave, office, or desk at home, action figures would make one incredible and unique Christmas gift. At just $14.99 for a set of 11 action figures in five different poses, it’s a great Christmas gift with many uses.

The recipient of this Christmas gift could use it by spreading it around their man cave, on their computer station at work, or all across their home in unsuspecting places. Considering that they have different poses, the possibilities are endless.

Everyone is a kid at heart and most Jets fans more than likely grew up playing with similar action figures. Not only would it help them remember some parts of their childhood but this is the kind of gift not many Jets fans would have.

Not only would you get many points for such an original gift, but these action figures will last a very long time. These are great for anyone, whether an adult or child you want growing up around the green and white.

