Top 25 Super Bowl moments of all-time

From great plays to lasting images on and off the field. Here’s what we think of when the topic of the Super Bowl greatest moments comes to mind.

Quick. What’s the first thing that comes to mind if someone says Super Bowl?

Tom Brady? Joe Montana? Lady Gaga? Wings and nachos? The list is simply endless and varies from fan base to fan base.

Enclosed are the top 25 moments associated with the country’s biggest unofficial holiday. From playing heroics between the lines to memorable events surrounding the game. When you think Super Bowl, these are the things that comes to most of our minds. And when you revisit these plays or moments, the first thing that pops into your head is Super Bowl.

And in case you’re wondering, Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction came in at No. 26.

Enjoy.

25. Lights out performance (Super Bowl XLVII)

Oh, brother. And that was literally the biggest storyline as the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers prepared to clash in Super Bowl XLVII in New Orleans.

For the first time in the series’ then-47-year history, we would see a family affair in terms of head coaches squaring off against each other in this game. San Francisco’s Jim Harbaugh was in his second season with the Niners while older brother John was in charge of the Ravens. Their teams had met on Thanksgiving night at Baltimore in 2011. It ended John 16, Jim 6.

On Super Sunday of 2012, big brother and the Ravens were on the verge of blowing out the Niners. Baltimore took a 28-6 third-quarter lead when Jacoby Jones returned the second-half kickoff 108 yards for a touchdown. Three plays into San Francisco’s first series of the third quarter. Then came a power outage at the Superdome than lasted 30 minutes. And then, the Ravens’ momentum appeared to disappear.

When it was all said and done, a rout turned into a lights-out affair. Baltimore held on for a 34-31 victory.

By the way, in case you weren’t aware of what really happened the night the lights went out at the Superdome? We have found the culprit.

And let’s be honest. It could have been a whole lot worse. We may have missed Beyonce and her reunion with Kelly and Michelle.

24. Devin Hester makes history (Super Bowl XLI)

For any numbers of years, many had been waiting for quarterback Peyton Manning to make his Super Bowl debut. That was finally was the case in 2006. The AFC’s third-seeded Indianapolis Colts beat the Kansas City Chiefs, upended the Ravens in Baltimore in the Divisional Playoffs and then overcame an 18-point deficit to beat the New England Patriots in the conference title game.

It was onto South Florida to face head coach Lovie Smith and his unpredictable Chicago Bears. Led by quarterback Rex Grossman, the team got off to a great start that season and then righted the ship after an up-and-down finish. But the franchise was back in the Super Bowl for the first time in 21 years.

Running back Thomas Jones was one factor as was Smith’s defense. Then there was rookie kick returner Devin Hester. The former Miami Hurricanes standout returned three punts for scores, two kickoffs for touchdown and also bought back a missed field goal for six points. He tied for the team lead with six total touchdowns that season.

When Tony Dungy’s club took the field against the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, the Colts would kick off and Hester would get the ball first. And before you could say “he could go all the way,” he did. It marked the first time in Super Bowl history that the opening kickoff had been taken back for a score, this one covering 92 yards.

Unfortunately, it didn’t help the Bears’ chances that day as Indianapolis came away with a 29-17 win.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Butch Johnson (86) dives to make a fingertip catch in the end zone for a 45-yard touchdown reception during the 3rd quarter of the Cowboys 27-10 victory over the Denver Broncos in Super Bowl XII on January 15, 1978 at the Louisiana Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sylvia Allen/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

23. Butch Johnson’s dive at the Superdome (Super Bowl XII)

It was the first Super Bowl played indoors. Unfortunately for those lovers of the game, there wasn’t a lot to offer in terms of execution and fundamentals when it came to this match-up between the Dallas Cowboys and Denver Broncos.

It was the latter team that was the far more guilty party. By the end of a 27-10 loss to Tom Landry’s squad, Denver’s orange had been crushed. The Broncos went through two different quarterbacks (Craig Morton and Norris Weese) who combined to complete 8-of-25 passes for 61 yards and four interceptions – all by Morton and all in the first half. Red Miller’s club trailed 13-0 at intermission despite the fact that the team had turned over the football an astounding seven times in the first 30 minutes of play.

By midway through the third quarter, Dallas still owned a 13-3 lead. Then came the most exciting play of the afternoon. Quarterback Roger Staubach and exuberant wide receiver Butch Johnson extended their club’s advantage – literally. The talented pass-catcher took flight, split a couple of Broncos’ defenders and scored from 45 yards out. Johnson dove into the end zone, fell to the ground and dropped the ball. But he had already crossed the goal line and the points counted. These days, that may not have counted given the parameters of what a “catch” is today by NFL standards (then again, do we really know?).

In any case, Johnson’s grab was easily the highlight of a very sloppy Super Bowl, especially on the part of the overwhelmed Broncos’ offense.

22. Sammy White leveled by the Raiders (Super Bowl XI)

They had waited for a long time. Yes, the Oakland Raiders were in Super Bowl II and fell to Vince Lombardi’s Green Bay Packers, 33-14, at the Orange Bowl. But it had been nothing but frustration since.

From 1968-75, the Raiders came within one game of getting back to the Super Bowl six times in eight years. John Madden’s team actually took a three-game AFC Championship losing streak into the 1976 title game with the Pittsburgh Steelers. But led by that great offensive line, quarterback Ken Stabler and a talented passing attack, Oakland was headed to Pasadena courtesy of a 24-7 victory.

The opposition that afternoon would be the Minnesota Vikings, another franchise looking for its first Super Bowl trophy. They had been there three times before with no luck, dropping tough games to the Kansas City Chiefs, Miami Dolphins and Steelers. In each of those contests, Bud Grant’s team never owned a lead and were shut out in the first half.

That would not change against the Raiders. The teams spent the first quarter feeling each other out. Then before you could blink, Oakland owned a 16-0 lead at intermission. Led by game MVP and future Hall of Fame wide receiver Fred Biletnikoff, the Silver and Black would rule the day, 32-14.

But it was Vikings’ rookie wide receiver Sammy White who would feel the Raiders’ wrath. Early in the fourth quarter, he managed to hang onto a 14-yard pass from Fran Tarkenton. This despite a vicious hit by defensive backs Skip Thomas and Jack Tatum. Ouch!

21. John Stallworth gives Steelers the lead (Super Bowl XIV)

The Pittsburgh Steelers were on their way to a fourth Super Bowl title in six years. But it wasn’t going to be easy. Of course, Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver John Stallworth always seemed to make it look that way. And Chuck Noll’s team was going to need him in a big way in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XIV against the very-game Los Angeles Rams.

By this time, quarterback Terry Bradshaw (who would eventually earn MVP honors) had already been picked off three times. The strong-armed signal-caller did throw a 47-yard touchdown pass to Lynn Swann early in the third quarter. But the electrifying wideout was now out of the game after crashing to the Rose Bowl turf. And the defending Super Bowl champions trailed Ray Malavasi’s club 19-17 entering the fourth quarter.

Stallworth had been relatively quiet during the contest. But he was about to make the game’s biggest play. He was left to single coverage on a deep pattern down the middle of the field and Bradshaw threw a perfect pass. The toss and grab covered 73 yards and following Matt Bahr’s PAT, Pittsburgh was back in front of a game that featured a slew of lead changes.

Later, Stallworth would catch another Bradshaw bomb that would go a long way towards another Steelers’ touchdown. Noll’s squad escaped with a 31-19 triumph. And that go-ahead touchdown by the Pittsburgh wideout was one of those signature moments in this series’ 50-year history.

20. Bob Lilly and a 29-yard sack (Super Bowl VI)

For years and well before they were dubbed “America’s Team” by NFL Films, the Dallas Cowboys were known as the franchise that couldn’t win the big one…really. Of course, some people would insist that’s the case today since the team hasn’t been back to the Super Bowl in more than two decades. But Dak’s a different story for another time.

Under the guidance of Pro Football Hall of Fame coach Tom Landry, the franchise’s first sideline leader, the Cowboys first reached the NFL postseason in their seventh year in the league. And from 1966-73, they were a playoff staple. But they lost to the Green Bay Packers in the NFL title game those first two years and then dropped consecutive playoff contests to the Cleveland Brown the next two seasons. In 1970, Dallas finally reached the Super Bowl, only to lose to the Baltimore Colts, 16-13, at the revamped Orange Bowl.

One year later, the Cowboys dominated the Miami Dolphins, 24-3, in Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium. It remains the only time in 50 contests that a team failed to score a touchdown in this Big Game. And Hall of Fame defensive tackle Bob Lilly symbolized Dallas’ defensive effort that day as Don Shula’s club was held to a mere 185 yards. And Lilly made quite the statement for his relentless pursuit of Dolphins’ quarterback Bob Griese. Dallas totaled only one sack in the 21-point victory. But this Cowboys would corral the Miami signal-caller for an amazing 29-yard loss late in the first quarter to set the tone for the afternoon.

19. Super Mario Manningham (Super Bowl XLVI)

Yes, a potent pass rush was the key to a pair of wins over Tom Brady and the New England Patriots in a pair of Super Bowl wins. But it’s also very safe to say that the gift of grab served Tom Coughlin’s club well in their twin killing of the league’s reigning dynasty.

But unlike wide receiver David Tyree’s snatch and pin to the helmet (that looked like he was telling everyone he could have had a V8) four years earlier in Arizona, this was about precision. No fluke here. Giants’ quarterback Eli Manning to teammate Mario Manningham for 38 yards was an excellent throw combined with tremendous concentration and footwork. And given the circumstances, it was about as clutch as you could get.

Trailing the Patriots 17-15 and with just 3:46 to play, Coughlin’s club found itself backed up on its own 12-yard line. The eventual Super Bowl XLVI MVP went deep right away and connected with the young wideout down the left sidelines. The Giants were suddenly out of midfield and out of a big hole. Manning would find Manningham on the next two plays for 16 and two yards, respectively. New York’s go-ahead touchdown drive would cover 88 yards via nine plays. Running back Ahmad Bradshaw fell into the end zone from six yards out to give his team a 21-17 advantage with only 57 ticks left on the clock.

It was actually Hakeem Nicks who proved to be Manning’s favorite target that game, catching 10 passes for 109 yards. But Mario was super when he had to be.

18. Patriots being introduced as a team (Super Bowl XXXVI)

We have covered this before in terms of the greatest moment in the proud history of the New England Patriots. Of course, it’s getting harder and harder to keep up with this dynasty. Since the topic last came up, Bill Belichick’s team has been busy wrapping up the best record in the league and will play in a record ninth Super Bowl.

Still, the first appearance in this NFL championship series by the combination of the current head coach and quarterback Tom Brady is worth revisiting for a lot of reasons. The season was 2001, one interrupted after one week by the unimaginable horror of September 11. We would see plenty of examples of national pride throughout the NFL and the country itself.

That second game of the season proved to be a turning point for the Pats. Veteran quarterback Drew Bledsoe would go down hard and second-year pro Brady was in. The rest is ongoing history as the team seeks a fifth Super Bowl title in 16 years.

But it was that at the Superdome that saw the Patriots forego the individual pregame introductions and leave the tunnel as one. It is who they are as an organization. And that’s why they’re in their seventh Super Bowl since ’01 and have won a record eight straight AFC East titles. New England has totaled 10 or more victories every season since 2003. There’s been 16 consecutive winning seasons and eight straight postseason appearances.

And that’s because this has been about one thing. Winning via doing your job. And it’s hard to ignore that message sent in New Orleans by a team in Super Bowl XXXVI.

With five seconds remaining, Colt rookie kicker Jim O’Brien (80) makes contact from 32 yards out to score the winning field goal, giving the Baltimore Colts a 16-13 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in Super Bowl V at Orange Bowl Stadium.

17. Jim O’Brien’s game-winning field goal (Super Bowl V)

Let’s face it. The Super Bowl was a perfect 4-0 when it came to the dud department. The Green Bay Packers had easily disposed of both the Kansas City Chiefs and Oakland Raiders in the first two games. Then it was the upstart New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs who ho-hummed their way to victories on Super Sunday.

Now the Baltimore Colts would square off against the Dallas Cowboys. And for the third time in five years, the game for all the marbles would be played in the Orange Bowl at Miami. The Colts were also back in this game for the second time in three years, this time far from overwhelming favorites as was the case vs. the Jets.

It was a game full of hard-hitting defense, too few big offensive plays and plenty of mistakes. The “Blooper Bowl” saw the Colts (7) and Cowboys (4) combine for 11 turnovers and team for only 29 points. Three different quarterbacks (Baltimore’s Johnny Unitas and Earl Morrall and Dallas’ Craig Morton) combined for six interceptions.

Despite all their miscues, it was the Colts’ defense that was the superior unit. It held the Cowboys to only 215 total yards. But this team still trailed 13-6 midway through the final quarter.

Unlike the first four Super Bowls, this game would have a suspenseful ending. Tied at 13-all, Baltimore rookie kicker Jim O’Brien booted a 32-yard field goal with five seconds left to play to give the franchise its third NFL title. While it was far from a perfect game, Super Bowl V did have an ideal ending.

16. Leon Lett not paying attention (Super Bowl XXVII)

Before Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Leon Lett became a household name on Thanksgiving Day of 1993, he was already a worldwide sensation 10 months earlier thanks to his mishap in Super Bowl XXVII.

It was one of the biggest blowouts in Super Bowl annals. Thanks in part to a record nine turnovers by the Buffalo Bills in the game, Jimmy Johnson’s young club administered a 52-17 beating on Marv Levy’s mistake-prone club. The Bills had lost quarterback Jim Kelly during the game and offered little opposition after taking a 7-0 lead nine minutes into the game.

Quarterback Troy Aikman threw for 273 yards and four touchdowns and captured MVP honors. Fellow triplets Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin also had big days. The former ran for 108 yards and a score. Irvin caught six passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns – each coming 18 seconds apart and just before halftime. And Dallas’ defense totaled four sacks and returned two fumbles for touchdowns.

And it would have been three if Leon had just let it be. He scooped up Buffalo’s latest miscue and the massive defensive tackle was on his way to the end zone. But while he was getting ready to celebrate his accomplishment and enable the Cowboys to set a new record for points scored in a Super Bowl, here came hustling Buffalo wide receiver Don Beebe to strip Lett of the football. A certain touchdown for the Cowboys had now turned into a Super Bowl blooper for the ages.

15. James Harrison dials long distance (Super Bowl XLIII)

It had been quite a year for the Pittsburgh Steelers. Three years removed from their fifth Super Bowl title in the midst of the second year of the Mike Tomlin Era, the franchise was back in the Big Game for the seventh time. The team had made a habit all season of finding ways to win games late. And their big-play defense was spearheaded by stars such as strong safety Troy Polamalu and outside linebacker James Harrison. The latter had earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors that season and would come up very big in this tilt with the upstart Arizona Cardinals.

Ahead 10-0 early in the second quarter, Kurt Warner and company narrowed the deficit to three points. Now with just seconds remaining before intermission, the Cardinals were threatening to take the lead. A quick pass from Warner inside would turn into one of the most spectacular efforts in Super Bowl history.

It was Harrison who stole the throw and made his way up to the right sidelines. All told, No. 92 would have quite the caravan in front of him. Teammates such as defensive end Aaron Smith and fellow outside linebacker LaMarr Woodley ran interference for the explosive performer. When he finally tumbled into the Arizona end zone, the play had covered exactly 100 yards and the Steelers were about to claim a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Later, quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and wideout Santonio Holmes would have the final say in their team’s 27-23 victory. But Harrison’s scoring jaunt would make Super Bowl history.

14. The Malcolm Butler did it (Super Bowl XLIX)

After watching the Seattle Seahawks dispose of the Denver Broncos rather easily a year earlier on Super Sunday, the NFL was certainly hoping for a much more entertaining contest. The league got what it wanted and needed, courtesy of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and eventually, teammate Malcolm Butler.

Why the need? Because following a rout of the Indianapolis Colts by the Pats in the AFC title game, there were allegations of deflated footballs on the part of Brady and his team. It was a story that would hover over Super Bowl XLIX and as we know, gather steam and controversy later.

Back to the matter at hand as the defending Super Bowl champion Seahawks owned a 24-14 fourth-quarter lead over Bill Belichick’s team. Brady would orchestrate a pair of touchdown drives and with his three-yard scoring connection to Julian Edelman with 2:06 to play, the Patriots owned the lead.

But Russell Wilson, Jermaine Kearse and the Seahawks weren’t done yet. Pete Carroll’s club appeared primed to take back the lead and repeat as Super Bowl champions. With 26 seconds to play and burly Marshawn Lynch in the backfield, it appeared a certainty that Carroll would give his workhorse the ball one yard away from pay dirt.

And then the unthinkable, unless you’re Belichick. Butler stepped in front of Seattle wide receiver Ricardo Lockette and stole Wilson’s pass and his team’s heart.

It remains a shocking turn of events to this day and Carroll’s decision to throw the football will be debated forever. But Butler made the most of the opportunity. And now he and the Patriots are back once again, this time hoping to thwart the Atlanta Falcons and quarterback Matt Ryan.

13. Jackie Smith’s dropped TD pass (Super Bowl XIII)

It was a Super Bowl that lived up to the billing. But one of the game’s most memorable moments was that of the disappointing variety.

When the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers squared off on Super Sunday for the second time in four years, the winner would become the first franchise to capture three Lombardi Trophies. This was also the first rematch in the brief history of this championship series. And the game would once again take place at Miami’s Orange Bowl.

It what a first half of big plays and numerous lead changes. The Steelers took a 7-0 lead only to fall behind 14-7 in the second quarter. Terry Bradshaw would throw his second and third touchdown passes of the game and Chuck Noll’s squad was up 21-14 at intermission.

It would be a very quiet third quarter. Neither team did a good job of moving the football. But the Cowboys were on the move and now deep in Pittsburgh territory. On third down and still trailing by seven, Dallas quarterback Roger Staubach had veteran tight end Jackie Smith all by his lonesome in the end zone. But a combination of a less-than-perfect thrown and Smith losing his footing resulted in a loss opportunity for Tom Landry’s team. The Cowboys settled for a field goal, eventually fell behind 35-17 and fell just four points short, 35-31.

Smith’s drop could not blemish what was a Pro Football Hall of Fame career. But for most not familiar with this stellar days with the Cardinals, it’s likely the lone memory they have of the NFL star.

12. Santonio Holmes tip-toes to a title (Super Bowl XLIII)

We have already seen one example of the big-play capabilities of Mike Tomlin’s 2008 Pittsburgh Steelers when it came to Super Bowl XLIII.

But for all of James Harrison’s heroics just before halftime, there is no sixth Lombardi Trophy without the hands, feet and toes of quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and game MVP Santonio Holmes. Down 23-20 in the closing minutes to the Arizona Cardinals at Raymond James Stadium, Big Ben and the former Ohio State standout combined to deal the Cards a tough setback.

Pittsburgh would march 78 yards in eight plays to steal this Super Bowl via a 27-23 score. During the drive, Roethlisberger found Holmes four times for 73 yards. And after the duo misfired on a possible score in the final minute on the left side of the Arizona end zone, Big Ben would locate his young wideout on the other side of the field. The pass was high enough to elude numerous Cardinals’ defender. Holmes’ tippy toes did the rest.

It was a six-yard touchdown with 35 seconds to play. It wasn’t quite a done deal because Cardinals’ quarterback Kurt Warner would get another chance. But Pittsburgh’s defense came up with a sack and a fumble recovery to close out the win.

Holmes finished the game with nine catches for 131 yards and that amazing touchdown. He would not be with the team for much longer, eventually dealt to the New York Jets. But he came up big when the Steelers needed him most on Super Bowl Sunday.

11. Jones stops Dyson at the one (Super Bowl XXXIV)

There are a few things we have not seen on Super Bowl Sunday when it comes to the game and individual performances.

No tight end or kicker has ever captured MVP honors. There’s never been a punt return for a touchdown. And not one of the 50 games of the series has reached overtime.

But we came awfully close 17 years ago at the Georgia Dome. The upstart St. Louis Rams faced the equally-surprising Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV. Quarterback Kurt Warner had turned a journeyman career into a Cinderella season. Head coach Dick Vermeil saw his club open up a 16-0 lead against Steve McNair and company. But it wouldn’t take long for the Titans to remember they were in the Super Bowl. The team would tie the game at 16-all with 2:15 to play. Less than a minute later game time, Warner found Isaac Bruce for the go-ahead touchdown and St. Louis took a 23-16 lead with 1:54 to play.

McNair would mount a memorable drive and before you knew it, Tennessee was in point-blank range and could possibly tie the contest. However, on the final play of the game, Rams’ linebacker Mike Jones tackled second-year Titans’ wide receiver Kevin Dyson at the one-yard line. The man who had orchestrated the “Music City Miracle” a few weeks earlier via his game-winning kickoff return against the Bills did his best to stretch and reach the goal line. But it wasn’t meant to be and Cinderella would get a chance to enjoy the rest of the ball.

10. John Elway’s helicopter ride (Super Bowl XXXII)

What a setup. The Denver Broncos were in the Super Bowl for the fifth time and quarterback John Elway was making his fourth start in the Big Game. It’s safe to say that his first three appearances had not gone well.

Losses to the New York Giants (39-20), Washington Redskins (42-10) and San Francisco 49ers (55-10) in the early stages of his career would haunt him in ways. Now in his 15th season in the league, the first overall pick in the 1983 NFL draft not only had the weight of the Broncos’ Super Bowl failures on his shoulders. The AFC was in the midst of a 13-game losing streak to the other conference on the Big Stage.

The opponent was the defending Super Bowl champion Green Bay Packers. And this shootout in San Diego remains one of the best games in the series. Both teams scored touchdowns on their opening drives, the first and only time that has happened in a Super Bowl.

All told, this game belonged to running back Terrell Davis and the Broncos’ running game. The third-year pro would total 157 yards on the ground and three touchdowns on the way to capturing MVP honors. But head coach Mike Shanahan still needed his play-making quarterback. Late in the third quarter at the Green Bay 12-yard line and facing a third-and-six, Elway took to the air…via his feet. The gain was eight yards and it set up Davis’ second touchdown of the game. The Hall of Fame signal-caller had made his mark in a game that would go Denver’s way, 31-24. It gave the franchise the first of two consecutive NFL titles.

9. John Riggins runs over Miami (Super Bowl XVII)

Due to a labor disagreement, the 1982 NFL season lasted only nine weeks. Due to the unusual nature of the shortened campaign, the playoffs would include 16 clubs.

And the Washington Redskins, the owners of the league’s best record that year at 8-1, would wind up walking away with a championship – courtesy of “The Diesel.”

Hall of Fame running back John Riggins and the “Hogs” up front had their way with the Detroit Lions, Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys in the NFC Tournament. He ran for 100-plus yards in each contest and was the power in Joe Gibbs’ creative attack. Meanwhile, the Miami Dolphins survived the AFC playoffs and Don Shula’s club would now face the franchise he squared off against in Super Bowl VII.

This time around, the Dolphins were less-than-perfect. And while their heralded “Killer Bees” defense were one of the stories of the ’82 season, they lost their sting in this matchup with the ‘Skins. Washington would run for 276 yards on 52 carries.

And a Super Bowl record 38 attempts, 166 yards and one touchdown belonged to Riggins. He relentlessly pounded the Miami defense all afternoon. But early in the fourth quarter, the Dolphins still owned a 17-13 lead. A Washington drive had reached just past midfield when Riggins delivered the play of the game. His memorable 43-yard scoring run on fourth-and-one in the fourth quarter (breaking the tackle of Miami’s Don McNeal) gave Gibbs’ team the lead for good.

The Redskins tacked on another late touchdown for a 27-17 win. But it was “The Diesel” that proved to be a gas in Pasadena.

8. Vince Lombardi carried off the field (Super Bowl II)

Long before there was Aaron Rodgers and Brett Favre in “Titletown,” there was Green Bay Packers quarterback Bart Starr and a team that won five NFL championships in a single decade.

The biggest reason for the franchise’s success was head coach Vince Lombardi. His impact on the game can’t be underestimated. The Packers have won a total of 13 league titles, more than any other franchise in the league, and the dynasty he built in the ‘60s can only be admired.

So when Green Bay took the field against the Oakland Raiders at the Orange Bowl in Super Bowl II, the Pack had an opportunity to do what had only been done once before and never during the NFL’s postseason era (which began in 1933). Led by Starr and Lombardi’s fundamentally-sound squad, the Packers orchestrated a 33-14 win over the Silver and Black to make in three straight league championships. It’s a feat that has not been repeated since, although we have seen some gallant tries by the Dolphins, Steelers, 49ers, Cowboys, Broncos and Patriots.

Entering the game with the Raiders, it was somewhat obvious that this would be Lombardi’s final game with the franchise (he would go onto coach the Washington Redskins in 1968). There was little doubt about how the players felt about their head coach and father figure. Following the resounding win over Oakland, the Packer carried their mentor off the field, a fitting tribute to a man who’s long-lasting impact on this game can still be felt.

7. Whitney Houston’s national anthem (Super Bowl XXV)

The silver anniversary edition of the Super Bowl will be remembered for a great many things. New York Giants quarterback Jeff Hostetler filling in for Phil Simms. Bill Parcells’ defensive game plan. A MVP performance by running back Ottis Anderson and the play of a Giants’ offensive front that help Big Blue control the football for more than 40 minutes. And unfortunately for the Buffalo Bills, Scott Norwood’s 47-yard field goal attempt that went wide right and changed things for that organization in many ways.

The Giants’ 20-19 win in Super Bowl XXV remains the most tightly-contested game in the series’ 50-year history. It was the classic example of a good defense and ball control keeping an explosive offense off the field. We have seen it many times since then on this stage and we may one more time on February 5. The Atlanta Falcons scored an NFL-high 540 points in 2016. The New England Patriots gave up a league-low 250 points this season.

But when it came to our national anthem that night in Tampa, Houston did not have a problem. Singer Whitney Houston’s rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” is as spine-chilling and as inspirational now as it was more than 25 years ago. With the specter of the Gulf War shadowing our country, the Grammy Award-winning performer came up just as big as Anderson did that night in Tampa. There were few dry eyes at Tampa Stadium that day. And the game would prove to be just as emotional and exciting as Houston’s now-legendary voice.

6. Marcus Allen…running into the night (Super Bowl XVIII)

It seemed like that for the majority of Super Bowl XVIII, running back Marcus Allen had taken a back seat to the remainder of his team. The Los Angeles Raiders were on their way to one of the most impressive performances in a postseason game in league annals.

Tom Flores’ club was taking on a Washington Redskins’ squad that had scored a then-NFL record 541 points in 1983. When it was all over in Tampa on Super Sunday, the Silver and Black was on the right end of a 38-9 score.

Flores’ squad got a blocked punt for a touchdown, a Jim Plunkett 12-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Cliff Branch and a five-yard interception return for a score to build a 21-3 halftime advantage. Meanwhile, Allen had run 11 times for 51 yards but had yet to make his presence felt. That would change in the third quarter.

In the second half, the future Hall of Famer totaled nine carries for a whopping 140 yards and two touchdowns. His first score of the game was an impressive five-yard run that helped give his team a 28-9 lead. His second touchdown needs no explanation. Allen headed left, reversed his field, headed up the middle untouched and got a late block from Branch to score from 74 yards out. He would finish the game with 20 carries and 191 yards rushing – the second-highest single-game total in Super Bowl history.

While Redskins’ fans may disagree, football purists would certainly agree that it is one of the NFL’s most electrifying touchdowns in the game’s history.

5. Joe Montana to John Taylor (Super Bowl XXIII)

Does anyone recall that the 1988 San Francisco 49ers looked like a mediocre football team 11 games into the season?

Led by head coach Bill Walsh and commandeered mostly by quarterback Joe Montana, the team owned a 6-5 record in mid-November. The club was coming off consecutive losses to Phoenix Cardinals and Los Angeles Raiders (so what’s in a name?). But then the Niners got their wake-up call, exploding for a combined 85 points in wins over the Redskins and Chargers. It would be the start of a four-game winning streak. San Francisco was NFC West champs with a 10-6 record.

They seemingly wasted little energy of disposing of the Minnesota Vikings (34-9) and Chicago Bears (28-3) in the NFC playoffs. And they found themselves in the Super Bowl for the third time in eight years. Symbolic of their erratic season, they would trail the Cincinnati Bengals, 16-13, in the closing minutes of Super Bowl XXIII. Montana and company got the ball back with 3:20 to play and at their own eight-yard line.

The march into history would be like taking candy from a baby. That’s only because comedian John Candy was in attendance that day and Montana spotted him during the drive. But it was no laughing matter for the Bengals, who saw the Niners march 92 yards in 11 plays. Montana connected with wide receiver John Taylor from 10 yards out with just 34 clicks on the clock. And Walsh’s NFL head-coaching career would end with a victory.

4. Lynn Swann’s levitating leap (Super Bowl X)

Like a bag of Lays’ Potato Chips. Bet you can’t eat just one.

In this case, we’ll replace snacks for clicks. We defy you to not watch Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Lynn Swann make that amazing leap and outlast Dallas Cowboys cornerback Mark Washington for the football multiple times.

Some still insist that it’s the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. That’s always a healthy debate when you consider the grabs of Butch Johnson, David Tyree, Jermaine Kearse and Santonio Holmes, to name just a few.

But it’s that scintillating play in the second quarter of Super Bowl X that all others seemed to be compared to even to this day. To recap, Pittsburgh Steelers teammate Terry Bradshaw connected with Swann deep down the middle in the second quarter. Washington was all over the receiver and the ball popped up in the air as both players fell to the ground. But the second-year Steelers’ wide receiver managed to grab the ball before it hit the turf. The play gained 53 yards and would lead to…zero points.

Yes, that’s correct. Pittsburgh scored one touchdown in the first quarter and didn’t get back on the board until the fourth quarter. The Steelers would win a second straight Super Bowl courtesy of a 21-17 score. Swann would be the game’s MVP, hauling in four passes for 161 yards and the game-deciding touchdown from 64 yards out.

However, it was a case of him rising to the occasion that brings back such healthy memories.

3. Garo Yepremian’s memorable fumble (Super Bowl VII)

It’s somewhat ironic that the 1972 Miami Dolphins are considered the epitome of “perfection.” A total of 17 games and 17 victories, capped by a sluggish 14-7 win over the Redskins in Super Bowl VII.

This meeting in the Los Angeles Coliseum would be highlighted by defense. Miami’s 14-7 win saw both teams held well under 300 yards of total offense. Dolphins’ quarterback Bob Griese, who had missed most of the season, threw for 88 yards and a score with one interception. Of course, he also threw only 11 passes on the afternoon, completing eight of those tosses. On the other hand, Redskins’ quarterback Billy Kilmer managed only 104 yards through the air and was picked off three times – twice by Super Bowl MVP Jake Scott.

By all accounts, it was an ugly affair. But the NFL, as we know, is not about style points. And thank goodness for that because Dolphins’ kicker Garo Yepremian outdid himself when it came to earning a lifetime spot on sports blooper films everywhere.

Up by two touchdowns, Miami looked to add a field goal to extend the lead to (aha)…17-0. The kick was blocked, Yepremian scooped up the ball, tried to throw it downfield, bobbled and popped it into the air and watch Redskins’ defensive back Mike Bass grab the pigskin and race down the sidelines for a touchdown.

It remains one of the signature moments of Super Bowl history despite its near-disastrous nature to the Dolphins. And it’s certainly easy to laugh about now if you’re head coach Don Shula. And laugh we all have.

2. Manning to Tyree (Super Bowl XLII)

Some refer to it as the greatest catch in Super Bowl history. In some ways, that’s shortchanging exactly what New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning and teammate David Tyree pulled off in the final minutes of Super Bowl XLII.

The reception is one thing. But it’s the entire play itself, as well as the circumstances surrounding the game, that warrants its high ranking on this list.

Down 14-10 in the fourth quarter to the 18-0 New England Patriots, the NFC champions are on a slow march towards the Pats’ end zone. It would prove to be a 12-play, 83-yard touchdown drive culminating with Manning’s 13-yard TD toss to Plaxico Burress with 35 seconds to play.

But it was on third down and five from their own 44-yard line with 1:15 to play that Eli and David did their thing. It was Manning’s resourcefulness and Tyree’s determination combined that made this one of the signature moments of Super Bowl history. The play gained 32 yards and had that somewhat mystical quality to it, as if the Giants’ quest to spoil New England’s perfect was meant to be.

While the “heady” play by the wide receiver usually gets most of the attention, it would be unwise to overlook what Manning did to make the throw happened. It’s somewhat interesting to note that the resilient quarterback was sacked on the next play after Tyree’s heroics.

Besides, we know what really enabled the Giants’ wideout to maintain possession of the ball despite the best efforts of veteran safety Rodney Harrison…Justin case you may have forgotten.

1. Joe Namath’s guarantee (Super Bowl III)

It is often imitated and has never really been duplicated.

From hockey’s Mark Messier to New York Giants head coach Jim Tassel. From Aaron Rodgers stating his Green Bay Packers would run the table this past season after a 4-6 start. From every infomercial to Cajun chef Justin Wilson.

It’s the guarantee. And in terms of football, it’s still the most infamous moment of the Super Bowl’s glorious 50-year history. Because when quarterback Joe Namath uttered those words pool side in Miami before his team’s tilt with the NFL’s Baltimore Colts, the New York Jets were suddenly a franchise a lot more well-known than they had been during their first eight years of existence.

And after Weeb Ewbank’s club orchestrated a 16-7 victory over the Colts in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl as 18-point underdogs, Namath went from pre-game prognosticator to world champion in a heartbeat. The strong-armed quarterback earned game MVP honors despite not throwing a touchdown pass. The still-young signal-caller completed 17-of-28 passes for 206 yards in the victory.

Of course, the Jets’ win was the first for the upstart AFL over the more-established NFL in the Super Bowl. They younger league would get another when Hank Stram and the Kansas City Chiefs 69-Toss-Power-Trapped their way to a 23-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings one year later at New Orleans.

Namath’s somewhat-innocent but brash statement wasn’t the reason the Jets beat the Colts. But his words left an immeasurable impression on the game as the NFL entered a new and exciting era.

