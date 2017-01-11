The Baltimore Ravens have won the Super Bowl twice. Super Bowl glory came in the 2000 season. It took 12 years later and eight trips to the playoffs for the Ravens to win back the Lombardi trophy. The Ravens have had some legends of the game. Ray Lewis, Jonathan Ogden, Ed Reed and so many more players played a part in the Super Bowl wins.

The purple and black have had a lot of great players who have missed out on a Super Bowl ring. Today we honor the top 10 Ravens without a Super Bowl ring. These players gave the franchise everything they had. While they came up short for their ultimate goal, these guys had great careers.

So lets get right into it. This will be a nice trip down memory lane. It doesn’t take a Super Bowl ring to be great. Many of the players on this list came awfully close to winning it all. One thing is for sure, they are all winners in my book.

10. Vinny Testeverde

The Ravens always struggled to find the franchise quarterback. In 1996, Testeverde was the Ravens first quarterback. He put up some big numbers wearing the original Ravens uniforms. In 1996, Testeverde threw for 4,177 yards, 33 touchdowns and 19 interceptions. Back in the day, the Ravens had offense and no defense. That changed completely and quickly in the coming years.

Testeverde played for the Cleveland Browns for three seasons before they became the Baltimore Ravens. The biggest problem for the Ravens Pro Bowl quarterback was interceptions. In two seasons in Baltimore, Testeverde threw 34 interceptions. He was prolific but he cost the Ravens some games because of his turnovers.

Testeverde is best known as a quarterback for the New York Jets. That being said, he only had one 4,000 yard season and it was in the Charm City. The Ravens ended up shuffling through a lot of quarterbacks when they said goodbye to Testeverde. Finally, the Ravens found a franchise quarterback in Joe Flacco.

9. Samari Rolle

This long time Tennessee Titan played his last four seasons with the Ravens. Rolle had eight interceptions while wearing the purple and black. He played 12 years in the NFL as one of the feistiest cornerbacks in the game. Rolle had 31 career interceptions.

The Ravens seem to have had a habit of taking veterans from the Titans. They took Steve McNair, Derrick Mason and Rolle and let them finish their careers in style. When you think about the top cornerbacks in Ravens history there is a two way tie between Chris McAlister and Duane Starks at the top spot. Rolle has to be number three.

Rolle gave the Ravens valuable years and was part of some really good teams. In his final season he had three interceptions despite playing in only 10 games. The injury bug hit Rolle in his last two years of professional football, but he had 12 incredible seasons.

8. Willis McGahee

The Ravens traded for Willis McGahee in 2007. In his first season with the Ravens, McGahee ran for 1,207 yards and seven touchdowns. He also caught 43 passes for 231 yards that season. McGahee played four of his 11 seasons with the Ravens. He was a very good running back who rushed for 8,474 yards in his career.

McGahee had four 1,000 yard seasons on the ground, one being with the Ravens. McGahee had a nose for the football. In short yardage situations and down by the goal line, McGahee was as good as it gets. He scored 65 rushing touchdowns in his career.

When Ray Rice came to Baltimore in 2008, the Ravens found themselves a really good one-two punch at the running back position. Rice was a perfect complement to McGahee’s powerful running style. Rice became the feature back but McGahee was still a valued part of the team.

7. Bart Scott

Bart Scott will always be a fan favorite in Baltimore. He was an emotional and charismatic player. With Ray Lewis, Bart Scott and Terrell Suggs on the same defense, the energy and intensity was off the charts. Scott was a hard hitting linebacker who could do it all. He was a good run stopper, he could rush the passer and he wasn’t lost in space. He had an iconic sack of Ben Roethlisberger that no one will ever forget.

Scott hit like a hammer. He was everything “Play Like A Raven” is supposed to mean. He was a smart, physical and emotional player who learned by playing next to Ray Lewis. Scott went on to play for the Jets. In 11 seasons in the NFL, Scott had over 700 tackles. He took down the quarterback 25 times, had six forced fumbles and four interceptions.

The Ravens saw Scott grow into a star. Scott went from a small contributor in 2002 to having 9.5 sacks and two interceptions in 2006. I have nothing but respect for Scott, who has always been one of the best men in our beloved sport.

6. Lorenzo Neal:

Lorenzo Neal was only a Ravens player for one season but once a Raven, you are always a Raven. Neal is one of the best fullbacks in the history of the NFL. He played on eight teams, and went to the Pro Bowl four times. There may not have ever been a better lead blocker in the history of football.

The 2008 Ravens were a pretty special team. He was a part of a team that went to the AFC Championship Game and won 11 games in the regular season. Everybody remembers what Ray Rice, Willis McGahee and LeRon McClain did for the team, but Neal’s work contributed to that.

The fullback is not the most glamorous position. Neal did the dirty work. Neal was a physical and dominant player that helped give the Ravens offense an edge. He will be remembered most as Ladainian Tomlinson’s lead blocker but he will always be appreciated in Baltimore.

5. Elvis Dumervil

The Ravens have a fax machine malfunction to thank for Elvis Dumervil. Dumervil may be a cap casualty this offseason but he gave a lot to this organization. In the 2014 season, Dumervil recorded 17 sacks. Dumervil has played in the NFL for ten years and has spend the last four seasons in Baltimore. He has 99 career sacks and he has been one of the best pass rushers of this generation.

Dumervil has had double digit sacks in four seasons. He also has 250 tackles and 23 forced fumbles on his resume. The long time Denver Bronco has come close to Super Bowl glory. In 2012, he was on a Broncos team that was projected to go all the way. The Ravens beat the Broncos with the help of a 70 yard touchdown pass from Joe Flacco to Jacoby Jones.

Dumervil has been to the playoffs several times, but never earned a Super Bowl ring. If he retires without a ring, he can have the piece of mind that he was a great player.

4. Jarrett Johnson:

Jarrett Johnson gets some bonus points for his longevity with the franchise. The Ravens counted on Johnson to be a tough outside linebacker for a long time. Johnson played with the Ravens from 2003-2011. The year Johnson went to San Diego to play for the Chargers, was the year the Ravens won their second Super Bowl.

Johnson was a great run defender. He set the edge of the Ravens defense and was always a physical force to be reckoned with. Johnson is another example of Ozzie Newsome finding talent after the first three rounds. He was one of the few constants on the Ravens defense. Johnson went five straight seasons without missing a start from 2007-2011.

He recorded 506 tackles, 25.5 sacks, 11 forced fumbles and three interceptions in his career. The peak of Johnson’s career was in 2008 and 2009. In 2008, Johnson had 45 tackles, five sacks and two forced fumbles. In 2009, Johnson had 36 tackles, six sacks, two interceptions and a forced fumble.

3. Todd Heap

If you don’t love Todd Heap you are not a Ravens fan. Heap was the gutsiest tight end I have ever seen. He played most of his career without a competent quarterback and he wasn’t afraid to lay his body on the line to haul in a bad pass. Heap gave Brian Billick, and then John Harbaugh everything he had. Heap may be the most popular Ravens player that wasn’t named Lewis or Reed.

Heap caught 499 passes for 5,869 yards and 42 touchdowns in his 12 year career. Heap was a fantastic receiving threat and a capable blocker. Injuries were the only thing that slowed him down. Heap only made it through six seasons of a full 16 game workload. Heap could have put up monster numbers if he hadn’t missed 43 games in his career due to injury.

The peak of Heap’s career was in 2006. It was his second consecutive season with over 70 receptions and 5 touchdowns. Heap was everything to this franchise. When you talk about Heap, you’re talking about a tough, humble and hard working class act of a player.

2. Derrick Mason

The Baltimore Ravens have a habit of getting veteran wide receivers to come on board. Derrick Mason was one of the best Ravens players of all time, and he is arguably the best receiver the team ever had. Mason played with the Ravens from 2005-2010. Before that he was a Tennessee Titans legend. In his 15 year career in the NFL, he had 943 receptions for over 12,000 yards and he scored 66 touchdowns.

Mason had four 1,000 yard seasons in Baltimore. In 2005 he put up 1,073 yards on 86 receptions. With Kyle Boller throwing him the ball, that was almost miraculous productivity. Mason was the master at getting open and that’s why he had eight 1,000 yard seasons in his career.

Mason’s longevity was out of this world. He was with the Titans when they were the chief rival of the Ravens. He was a part of the iconic battles with the Titans in the Super Bowl XXXV run. In 2008, Mason beat his former team with the Ravens, in the playoffs. By the time Mason got to the Ravens, the Titans were barely considered rivals in Baltimore.

1. Steve Smith Sr.

No matter what Cam Newton achieves, nobody will dethrone Steve Smith Sr. as the greatest Carolina Panthers player ever. Smith Sr. is pretty special to the Ravens as well. The Ravens got Smith Sr. in 2014. The charismatic receiver just retired. 2016 was his 16th season in the NFL. Smith Sr. should be a first ballot hall of fame inductee for what he has accomplished.

We’re talking about a 5’9″ receiver with 1,031 receptions, 14, 731 yards and 81 career touchdowns. We’re talking about a receiver who repeatedly showed the NFL not to count him out. Smith Sr. is one of the most impressive men the NFL has ever seen. Without a doubt, he is the player we always wanted to wear a microphone.

You don’t have to win a Super Bowl to be considered a great player. You don’t have to be in a Super Bowl parade to hear us say thank you. Any NFL player that did what these guys have done deserves our appreciation and respect.

