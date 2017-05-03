Tony Romo to play in 2017 U.S. Open golf qualifier

Tony Romo is taking advantage of his retirement by returning to the green.

The former Cowboys quarterback will participate in a qualifier for the U.S. Open in Aledo, Texas on Monday, Ed Werder reports.

Romo is a longtime golfer but cut back on the sport in 2013 after signing an extension with the Cowboys. He announced his retirement in early April and promptly landed a job as the lead analyst for CBS starting next year.

Romo, 37, has participated in U.S. Open qualifiers before. He advanced to the sectional qualifying round in 2010 but withdrew when it conflicted with Cowboys off-season activities.

The signal caller had a 14-year career in the NFL, posting a 78-49 record as a starter.

