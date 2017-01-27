Tony Romo Trade: A new possible landing spot revealed

Despite all the speculation as to where Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo might play next season, here’s a possible landing spot no one seems to be talking about.

For several months now, Dallas Cowboys fans have been bombarded with speculation as to where their longtime starting quarterback, Tony Romo, could be playing football next season following the emergence of a rookie in Dallas.

Romo, who was regulated to a back-up role last season due to injury and Dak Prescott‘s excellent play, is expected to be traded this offseason. The 36-year old likely wishes to play somewhere he can compete for a starting role and a Super Bowl, and that’s probably not in Dallas. Although, with Jerry Jones as general manager, you never know.

So with Romo possibly on the trading block, a list of possible destinations has started to form. And that list includes quarterback-needy teams such as the Denver Broncos, the Houston Texans, the Chicago Bears and several others.

But FanSided’s Matt Verderame believes it’s the Kansas City Chiefs that could actually be the perfect landing spot for Romo this offseason.

“This is a great fit for a few reasons,” Veraderame wrote on FanSided.com Friday. “Over his four-year tenure in Kansas City, general manager John Dorsey has shown a propensity for working ahead, addressing problems a year in advance. Dorsey’s quarterback, Alex Smith, is 33 years old and has a contract that will likely be terminated or extended after the 2017 season. With that in mind, the Chiefs could draft a quarterback, or go after Romo (or, both).”

Verderame went on to explain how the Chiefs could absorb Romo’s massive salary in 2017 by cutting back-up quarterback Nick Foles and often-injured running back Jamaal Charles. The Chiefs also went 12-4 last season and their offensive line was better than average, ranked the 14th best in the NFL by Pro Football Focus. Both points being major positives for an aging quarterback with a limited Super Bowl window.

I’m not sure the Chiefs offer Romo the best chance of winning a Super Bowl, as I believe the Broncos are closer. But if Kansas City is wanting to move on from a game-manager like Smith under center, Tony could be their answer and a perfect bridge player. And with head coach Andy Reid having formerly coached the Cowboys NFC East foes, the Philadelphia Eagles, he surely knows exactly what Romo is capable of.

