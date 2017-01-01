Tony Romo throws touchdown pass to cap off smooth first drive of season

Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo made his season debut on Sunday against the Eagles, throwing a perfect touchdown pass to Terrence Williams to cap off a near-flawless drive.

Romo, who hasn’t played since Thanksgiving of 2015, started the game on the sidelines in favor of rookie Dak Prescott, who is aiming to set the NFL record for wins in a season by a rookie quarterback.

He came on and led a six-play, 81-yard drive to put Dallas up 10–3. He completed three short passes on the drive for 29 yards.

Tony Romo's 1st TD pass of the season? Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

The 36-year-old injured his back during the preseason and was held out the first 10 games of the season. When it had fully healed, the Cowboys decided to stick with Prescott as their starter. The fourth-round draft choice has led Dallas to a 13–2 record and has completed 68.1% of his passes for 3,630 yards and 23 touchdowns with just four interceptions.

Mark Sanchez is also expected to see action.

– Kenny Ducey

