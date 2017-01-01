Tony Romo’s first TD pass of 2016 season (Video)

The Dallas Cowboys called on backup quarterback Tony Romo early in the second quarter. Here’s Romo throwing his first touchdown pass of the 2016 NFL season.

On the Dallas Cowboys’ third offensive possession of the day, head coach Jason Garrett called on backup quarterback Tony Romo to lead the offense for that series.

Romo had not played in a regular season game for the Cowboys since Thanksgiving 2015. He broke a bone in his back in the third preseason game of 2016. Dak Prescott came in and eventually took the starting job away from Romo.

On a well-executed, six-play drive, Romo would find wide receiver Terrance Williams in the end zone for his first passing touchdown of the 2016 NFL season.

Tony Romo’s 1st TD pass of the season? Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

Romo would complete three of four passes for 29 yards and a touchdown before eventually giving way to Dallas third-stringer Mark Sanchez. Sanchez was supposed to play most of the meaningless Week 17 game for the Cowboys against the arch rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas has the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC Playoffs. The Cowboys need to be at full strength for their home game in the NFC Divisional round. Prescott will remain the starter in Dallas, but it was nice to see Romo come in and lead the Cowboys down the field against a strong Eagles defense for a touchdown.

There should not be any quarterback controversy in Dallas, but it’s been a storyline all season long between Prescott and Romo. Dallas is in great position to get to its first Super Bowl in 20 years. The Cowboys will need to win two straight home playoff games to get to Houston to play for the Lombardi Trophy.

While it was up in the air for some time, Dallas knows that it has two serviceable backups in Romo and Sanchez should anything bad happen to Prescott in two weeks time.

