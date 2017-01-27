Tony Romo rumors: 5 teams that should trade for him

The Dallas Cowboys are likely going to trade Tony Romo this offseason, and there are a litany of teams who should be calling.

After losing his job due to both injury and Dak Prescott, Tony Romo is going to be on the proverbial block this offseason. While owner/general manager Jerry Jones won’t say it publicly, Dallas needs to move on from their star quarterback. At 36 years old and coming off a pair of seasons which saw him start a combined four games over those campaigns.

Despite the injuries, teams will come calling. Romo has played at an elite level for a decade, racking up 65 touchdown passes over the 2013-14 seasons. If he can stay upright, he turns a bad team into a decent one, and a contender into a favorite.

5. San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are one of the worst teams in football, but they have more than $75 million in cap space. They also have an offensive-minded head coach coming in with Kyle Shanahan likely filling the void left by Chip Kelly.

It would make sense for San Francisco, which is trying to appease a furious fan base. Also, with the draft class looking weak in terms of quarterbacks, the 49ers could draft a signal-caller and then allow him to mature for a year or two behind Romo.

4. Chicago Bears

Another NFC team with a bad record and a ton of money to spend. In this case, Chicago might be a nice fit for multiple reasons. For starters, urgency. General manager Ryan Pace and head coach John Fox are entering their third seasons with the Bears. Another 4-12 campaign might have both out the door. Romo would bring an instant upgrade at quarterback over Jay Cutler, and perhaps entice wide receiver Alshon Jeffery to stay in town.

In addition, Chicago can release Cutler, saving $14 million against the cap. If the Bears do this, they would have roughly $68 million to spend this offseason, allowing them to upgrade the offensive line and weapons around Romo. They already have a promising young back in Jordan Howard, who made it to the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

Romo also went to college at Eastern Illinois, a short drive from the Windy City. It would make sense for him to play a few seasons with the Bears before retiring. He could also serve as a bridge to the future, allowing Chicago to draft a quarterback and groom him behind Romo. This is essential for most teams looking to bring him into the fold.

3. Houston Texans

Now we get into contending teams that might be willing to roll the dice. This is a natural fit because Houston is a good team with a glaring, gaping hole at quarterback. General manager Rick Smith thought he fixed it by signing Brock Osweiler to a four-year, $72 million contract last year, only to watch the wound grow.

If the Texans got a real quarterback, they would be overwhelming favorites to win the AFC South and could perhaps challenge the likes of Kansas City, Pittsburgh and New England. As they stand currently, that isn’t going to happen sans a 2000 Ravens-type run.

The only fly in the ointment is whether Smith is gun-shy about going after a quarterback again so soon and committing so much money to one position. Osweiler is due $19 million against the cap and cutting him is a non-starter. In essence. Houston would be using $33 million at the quarterback position, in a year when it has some expensive free agents hitting the market.

2. Denver Broncos

The Broncos are trying to get back to the playoffs after going 9-7 this season. Denver still has one of the best defenses in the NFL, but the offense has some serious issues. One of those lines up behind center, with Trevor Siemian struggling with most throws down the field.

After changing coaching staffs this season, it remains to be seen how much head coach Vance Joseph is committed to the current roster. Siemian could be put into a backup role, with rookie Paxton Lynch getting some looks. However, if the Broncos don’t think he’s ready to play, Romo becomes a very interesting option.

Romo is turning 37 years old in March, but he would make Denver an instant favorite. The offensive line has to be a major concern in this scenario, but Romo would love handing off to C.J. Anderson and throwing to Emmanuel Sanders and Demaryius Thomas. If Denver could simply keep Romo upright, it could be a 12 or 13-win team.

1. Kansas City Chiefs

This is a great fit for a few reasons. Over his four-year tenure in Kansas City, general manager John Dorsey has shown a propensity for working ahead, addressing problems a year in advance. Dorsey’s quarterback, Alex Smith, is 33 years old and has a contract that will likely be terminated or extended after the 2017 season.

With that in mind, the Chiefs could draft a quarterback, or go after Romo (or, both). Kansas City only has $4.6 million in cap space, but could create an additional $18 million by cutting Nick Foles and Jamaal Charles. If the Chiefs brought Romo in, they would also cut Smith, saving $9.7 million while taking on Romo’s $14 million number.

Romo would make Kansas City instant favorites to win the Super Bowl. The rest of the roster is loaded to the hilt with talents like Justin Houston, Travis Kelce, Marcus Peters, Tyreek Hill, Eric Berry and more. The offensive line is also solid with tackles Mitchell Schwartz and Eric Fisher, providing Romo with a chance to stay healthy.

Of all the teams that could realistically trade for Romo, the Chiefs might have the most incentive. They also give Romo the best chance to win before he retires.

