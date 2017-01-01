Tony Romo Returns, Throws Touchdown on First Drive (Video)

Tony Romo isn’t sure what rust you’re talking about as the Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw a touchdown on his first drive in his return.

The Dallas Cowboys made a bold decision earlier in the season when they elected to stick with rookie Dak Prescott as their starting quarterback over a returned-to-full-health Tony Romo. In Week 17 with the No. 1 seed in the NFC locked up, though, Prescott played just a couple of series before making way for the veteran. And Romo looked like he hadn’t missed a single beat.

Romo’s first throw in his return to action early in the second quarter wasn’t a good one. He tried to go deep down the right sideline and was almost picked off. However, a nice completion, runs by Darren McFadden and pass interference penalty on the Philadelphia Eagles put the Cowboys and Romo deep in the red zone. Then, Romo showed that he’s still got it.

On a beautiful play-call by offensive coordinator Scott Linehan, Terrance Williams engaged and released on a fade to the back of the end zone. However, Tony Romo did the rest as he delivered an absolutely beautiful ball right into the clutches of his receiver. It’s been a while since we’ve heard it: Cowboys touchdown, Tony Romo:

Tony Romo’s 1st TD pass of the season? Absolutely PERFECT. #DallasCowboys https://t.co/d3fRPAuqKU — NFL (@NFL) January 1, 2017

For those who were wondering if Romo would be rusty, the answer seems to be a definitive no.

The Cowboys were relatively mum on just how much Romo would play in Week 17 against the Eagles, indicating that third-stringer Mark Sanchez would also see time. And as it turned out, this was Romo’s only drive. However, the veteran Cowboy looked great on his first drive back in action. Now I’m sure there will be a fake quarterback controversy heading into the playoffs thanks to Twitter. If nothing else, though, Romo may have boosted his offseason trade value looking like that.

This article originally appeared on