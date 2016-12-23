Tom Savage Plans to Have Fun With House Money

Tom Savage is enjoying his moment in the son these days!

The Houston Texans picked quarterback Tom Savage in the fourth round in 2014 to be a backup. And after playing in two games as a rookie, he became the backup’s backup in 2015. Then the team moved on from 2015 starter Brian Hoyer last offseason.

But Savage still wasn’t in the team’s plans as a starter, they signed overpriced Brock Osweiler instead. But Savage kept his head down and kept grinding, preparing as if he were the starter. Then Sunday, he would cash in on the opportunity of his football life.

Osweiler, the starter, was being Osweiler, throwing two interceptions early in the game. Head coach Bill O’Brien then benched him in favor of Savage. Savage then went 23-26 for 260 yards with no turnovers to pull out the win.

And now, O’Brien trusts him enough to give him the start this week against the Cincinnati Bengals. So many wonder if Savage will feel the pressure of it. He’s making his first career start in a game his team needs to keep pace with the co-AFC-South-leading Tennessee Titans.

But from what he said per NFL.com Wednesday, he’s not feeling the pressure at all. He said, “It’s a great opportunity to go out there and kind of show what I can do. I got to execute what I need to do. I’m going to have some fun doing it and go rip it.”

And this writer believes him as he has been sitting all season with Osweiler making all the money. If he loses, Texans will blame Osweiler for the Texans having to play the backup. If he wins, he’s a hero that will probably continue to start and eventually get a raise.