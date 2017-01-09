Tom Coughlin to be hired as Jacksonville Jaguars Executive VP of Football Operations

The Jacksonville Jaguars weren’t done after hiring Doug Marrone to be the next head coach, also making a front office move with Tom Coughlin.

While everyone was commiserating over the news of the Jaguars hiring interim head coach Doug Marrone for the full time gig, the team pulled a fast one with the front office:

And this! Jaguars also hiring their former HC Tom Coughlin as Executive VP of Football Operations, per source. Marrone and Coughlin in Jax. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

Unsurprisingly, this was also followed by news of the Jaguars extending general manager David Caldwell.

Jaguars extending contract of GM Dave Caldwell two years, giving him matching three-year deals with Doug Marrone and Tom Coughlin. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 9, 2017

What have the #Jaguars done? Tom Coughlin is EVP. Marrone is head coach. GM Dave Caldwell extended. All through 2019. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2017

We’ll have more as this develops, but the Jaguars aren’t done making decisions. Marrone is likely to keep offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and some of the offensive staff, but there could be wholesale changes on defense.

Also, while Caldwell said publicly that playing Bortles wasn’t a mandate, he clearly favored a head coach who believed in Bortles and would give him every chance to succeed. With this news, it’s probably safe to assume that Coughlin must also believe in Bortles to some extent – at least going into 2017.

What a day.

