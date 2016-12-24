Tom Coughlin reportedly will interview for Jaguars’ coaching vacancy
Nunzio Ingrassia
The Jacksonville Jaguars are wasting no time in their search to replace coach Gus Bradley. The Jaguars will interview Tom Coughlin for their head-coaching vacancy, NFL Network reported Sunday.
Coughlin, who was the New York Giants’ head coach during their most-recent Super Bowl championships, was Jacksonville’s head coach from 1995-2002, helping the franchise reach the playoffs four of his first five seasons. Since his departure, the Jaguars have made the playoffs just twice in 14 years.
Coughlin was 192-102 in 12 years with the Giants and stepped down after the 2015 season. The Giants went 6-10 in back-to-back years in Coughlin’s final two seasons.
Bradley was fired last week after winning 14 games in five years.