Tom Coughlin Makes The Objective Clear For Jaguars
On the day he was officially introduced as Executive Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Coughlin makes it clear that the goal is to produce a winner.
Tom Coughlin was officially welcomed back to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday morning. Coughlin strolled into the 10 A.M. introductory press conference at 9:55, a prime example of what has become known as “Coughlin time”.
That is just one facet of Coughlin’s no-nonsense approach to running a successful NFL team, and he has proven over the course of his career as a head coach that he can produce a winning team.
And now, even after taking on a new role with the Jaguars, the goal remains the same.
The @Jaguars Tom Coughlin on return: "What the hell would you be doing this for if it wasn't to win?" @BrentASJax @DanHicken pic.twitter.com/4vvKdwoU1y
As you can see from Thursday’s press conference, when asked if winning was the main focal point, Coughlin gave an answer you would expect from the two-time Super Bowl winning head coach.
Coughlin is coming into his new role with one purpose, and one purpose only. And that is to turn the Jaguars into a perennial winner.
Owner Shad Khan has given final say over the 53-man roster to Coughlin. The foundation of building a winning roster runs through him.
Coughlin has made it abundantly clear that nothing short of turning Jacksonville into a successful franchise will be accepted.
An organization desperately in need of a significant culture change has brought in the man capable of kick-starting it. On his first official day with his new role with the team, Tom Coughlin has already shown the tides may be changing for a brighter future for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
