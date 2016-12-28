Tom Coughlin continues receiving support from Jacksonville Jaguars

Tom Coughlin, the former head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, is getting a big push from fans of the franchise to come back and help the team in its reorganization.

Prince Amukamara made headlines when he expressed his support for former Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Giants head coach Tom Coughlin. Amukamara was a part of the Giants when Coughlin led them to a Super Bowl – one of two he amassed during his tenure as Giants head coach.

Amukamara, now with the Jags, knows what it is like to win and knows that Coughlin is the guy to get any team there, saying, “It would be a great fit, wherever he goes.” Coughlin, who isn’t yet ready to retire, is willing to try his hand with another organization to see what shakes out.

For the Jaguars, that may mean bringing him in to be the front office man or to be head coach. Maybe, just maybe, he could do a little bit of both. The Jags have reached out and Jason LaCanfora notes that Coughlin could be handy in both capacities. An interview was scheduled over the Christmas weekend for Coughlin to interview for the coaching job, which may suggest the Jags want him in whatever capacity he is willing to contribute in. Expect the Jags to keep things under wraps during the process, though.

From Amukamara to Twitter to Reddit it isn’t shocking to see the groundswell of support for Coughlin growing. Coughlin represents the glory days of the Jaguars and he also brings a much-needed culture change. Where Gus Bradley was bubbly, accommodating, and apologetic, Coughlin is demanding and comparatively authoritative. The Jags need someone like that to right the ship and bring some discipline to a team that hasn’t had much in recent years.

While this isn’t a hire that will please everyone and it isn’t a hire that may be as good as others, it is easy to see the appeal. As the coaching search continues to ramp up, expect the support to only grow. Amukamara and those who live on Jaguars Twitter started the wagon rolling but that bandwagon has plenty of room to get bigger.

