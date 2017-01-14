Tom Cable interviewing; 49er fans lose their minds

With Tom Cable interviewing for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job on Sunday, twitter has once again become a hilarious place to visit.

There is nothing like an NFL head coaching search to keep our days from being boring. This is especially true when the team searching is a divisional rival, and the candidate being interviewed is a guy on Seattle’s staff that everyone hates.

Tom Cable, the coach responsible for the trash fire that is Seattle’s offensive line, is set to interview for the head coaching job San Francisco. All that’s missing is a bowl of popcorn and a twitter account.

The fun all started with this tweet:

From there, it became impossible for Seahawks fan to contain their laughter.

Once the 49ers blogs got involved, the entertainment value went through the roof:


Meanwhile, fans in Seattle are giddy over the chance to rid themselves of Tom Cable.


If it is going to be that kind of day, we might as well enjoy it.

