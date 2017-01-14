Tom Cable interviewing; 49er fans lose their minds

With Tom Cable interviewing for the San Francisco 49ers head coaching job on Sunday, twitter has once again become a hilarious place to visit.

There is nothing like an NFL head coaching search to keep our days from being boring. This is especially true when the team searching is a divisional rival, and the candidate being interviewed is a guy on Seattle’s staff that everyone hates.

Tom Cable, the coach responsible for the trash fire that is Seattle’s offensive line, is set to interview for the head coaching job San Francisco. All that’s missing is a bowl of popcorn and a twitter account.

The fun all started with this tweet:

Oh God. Insiders say 49ers like Cable. That can’t be true, can it? — Ann Killion (@annkillion) January 12, 2017

From there, it became impossible for Seahawks fan to contain their laughter.

@annkillion @BASportsGuy damn if cable is hired I’m going to start investing in Green Bay gear. — nic uldall (@brewdall) January 13, 2017

@annkillion No no no no! I will cease being a fan if they hire Cable. I’ve been a fan for 41 years. — David A. Giulianetti (@dgiuli1) January 13, 2017

@annkillion After seeing every 49er game since 1980 (including exhibitions), if they hire Tom Cable, I am officially done with this team. — Another View (@Try2BCivil) January 12, 2017

@annkillion @JedYork I will no longer be a @49er fan if Tom Cable is chosen as HC. #DVisSeriousJed — Ray DaPi (@thewholelot) January 12, 2017

Once the 49ers blogs got involved, the entertainment value went through the roof:

I’m disappointed already 49ers are even interviewing Cable. If they hire him, @JedYork is never allowed to talk about winning w/class again. — Niners Nation (@NinersNation) January 13, 2017

@NinersNation @JedYork Tom Cable is my personal fracture point with the team. I’m abandoning them if Jed hires him. Can’t stomach it. — David Cochrane (@CochraneCBC) January 13, 2017

@NinersNation @JedYork Tom Cable would be the end of almost 30 years as a niner fan. My stomach turns thinking about this guy as HC — Nate (@nateisfinn) January 13, 2017

@NinersNation I’ll just become a Seahawks fan. I live in WA already anyways. — Rich Madrid (@rjmadrid) January 13, 2017

@NinersNation @JedYork The fact that they are interviewing him makes me wonder if I’m rooting for the right team. — Adam Wolfgang (@adamwolfgang) January 13, 2017

@NinersNation I know this for sure – if Niners hire Cable, they will lose far more fans than they’ll gain. Including me. I’ve had enough. — Ed Early (@edwardearly) January 13, 2017



Meanwhile, fans in Seattle are giddy over the chance to rid themselves of Tom Cable.

The 49ers hiring away Cable would be wondrous. The 49ers hiring away Cable instead of Shanahan/McDaniels would be cause for naked sprinting. — well, actually (@mattsplainer) January 13, 2017



If it is going to be that kind of day, we might as well enjoy it.

