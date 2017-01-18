Tom Brady tried calling his own highlight in German and it didn’t go well

Tom Brady is a well-traveled man – one who flies around the country on a near-weekly basis. He’s teamed up with players from all across the globe, but that doesn’t make him versatile in his language-speaking ability.

He tried to learn German from teammate Sebastian Vollmer, and let’s just say he should stick to throwing footballs and reading defenses.

Tom Brady visits Seabass' School of Football. https://t.co/R0p9VzCLxo — Sebastian Vollmer (@SebVollmer) January 18, 2017

Brady may not be able to say what Vollmer was trying to teach him – constantly saying Lightsaber, for some reason – but he nailed the word “touchdown.”

Rob Gronkowski tried to learn German from Vollmer, too, and he was equally bad at it.