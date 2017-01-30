Tom Brady owns a clock that has been counting down to the Super Bowl since last year

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has known the exact time until Super Bowl LI since losing to the Denver Broncos in last year's AFC Championship Game, according to Sally Jenkins of the Washington Post.

Tom Brady Sr. tells Jenkins that his son had a clock installed in his home gym that told him “he had exactly 11,325 minutes and 14 seconds to go” and counting to this year's Super Bowl in Houston.

The clock was first reported by CSN New England's Tom E. Curran before last year's Super Bowl between the Broncos and Carolina Panthers.

“Tommy is a football player,” Brady Sr. told Curran. “This is not a July to January or February endeavor for him. He loves two-a-days that started for him a week ago, that will be two-a-days from January 20th to the next February. He's got a countdown clock in his gym that is now ticking to next year's Super Bowl. It's clicking, yes. And he is still doing his two-a-days. So this passion comes from a whole bunch of hard work, and the hard work is driven by the passion. He loves what he's doing.”

The clock will hit zero on Sunday when the Patriots take on the Atlanta Falcons and Brady goes for his fifth Super Bowl ring.

This article originally appeared on