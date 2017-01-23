Tom Brady says he was up until 1:30 a.m. studying Falcons roster after AFC Championship

There is no rest for the weary, especially when the Super Bowl is in two weeks.

In a radio appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady said that he’d been up until 1:30 a.m. after Sunday’s win over the Steelers studying the roster of the Atlanta Falcons, even though he knew he should be getting some sleep.

When asked if he’s already studied the Falcons, Brady replied: “No, I was kind of just looking at their depth chart at about 1:30 in the morning.” When pointed out that that’s pretty late for Brady, he replied, “I know, believe me.”

From the interview:

“It’ll be a big test. They’re playing great, and Matt [Ryan] has had an incredible year. And I think their offense, what they did yesterday, in the first quarter I was paying attention, it looked like they were on fire.”

Brady is famously regimented with his diet, workouts, and sleep cycle, so his staying up late to study the opposing team’s roster is a bit surprising, even though I’m not sure how anyone is supposed to sleep with the adrenaline of winning the AFC Championship still only a few hours old.