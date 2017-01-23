Tom Brady says he didn’t hear Goodell chants by Patriots fans

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says that he did not hear the “Roger, Roger, Roger” and “Where is Roger” chants that were being yelled by fans at Gillette Stadium during Sunday's AFC Championship Game.

Goodell was not in attendance and opted to attend a second consecutive Falcons game at the Georgia Dome. He has not made a public appearance in Foxboro since the Deflategate scandal hit Brady with a four-game suspension at the start of the season.

“I didn’t hear that chant,” Brady said. “I did hear them singing to Bon Jovi though, that was pretty cool.”

He did not attend the Patriots' banner-raising ceremony in 2015, which prompted fans to chant “Where is Roger?” for the first time.

Martellus Bennett confirmed that he heard the chants.

“Where is he?” Bennett told CSNNE.com “He's like Waldo right now. He didn't want to come here.”

Goodell is expected to be in attendance for the Super Bowl in Houston and will have to present Brady with the Lombardi Trophy, if the Patriots win.

