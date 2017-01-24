Win or lose, Tom Brady set to add to list of Super Bowl records

Tom Brady, unsurprisingly, is the most prolific passer in Super Bowl history, and he’ll continue to expand the history books against the Falcons, win or lose.

Brady will set some of these marks by simply taking a snap. He’ll pass former Broncos and Bills defensive lineman Mike Lodish for Super Bowls played, Super Bowl LI standing as Brady’s seventh appearance. He already owns the record for Super Bowl pass attempts (247) and completions (164), numbers that obviously will grow over the course of the game.

Brady also holds the mark for Super Bowl passing yards (1,605), and can scrape at 2,000 with a big showing. And, yes, he also has thrown the most touchdowns (13) and counting.

Perhaps the most notable new mark: Brady can pass Joe Montana if he wins his fourth Super Bowl MVP award against the Falcons. The two men are tied with three apiece (Deion Branch won the award for New England’s third title, in the 2004 season).

And with a win, Brady can pass Terry Bradshaw and Joe Montana with his fifth Super Bowl win as a starting quarterback. He would then tie former Niners and Cowboys defensive end Charles Haley for most Super Bowl wins at any position.

