Tom Brady hits Julian Edelman on 77-yard touchdown (Video)

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady continues to push for another NFL MVP. Here he is hitting wide receiver Julian Edelman for a 77-yard touchdown.

The New England Patriots are rolling in their Week 17 road game against the division rival Miami Dolphins. With a win over the Dolphins, New England would lock up home-field advantage in the AFC Playoffs.

New England is led by 2016 NFL MVP candidate quarterback Tom Brady. Here is the Patriots star signal caller hitting wide receiver Julian Edelman for a fantastic 77-yard touchdown to extend the New England lead over Miami.

It was a quick, pitch-and-catch from Brady to Edelman on this third and seven passing attempt. Brady threw Edelman open on this slant pass in the middle of the field. Edelman got a great block and then proceeded to take it to the house on the Dolphins defense.

The Stephen Gostkowski made PAT would give the Patriots a 27-14 lead after the Edelman score. New England already knows that it will have a first-round bye in the 2016 AFC Playoffs. With a win over the Dolphins, New England will know that the AFC Playoffs will run through frigid Foxborough: advantage Patriots.

Brady may have missed the first four games of the 2016 NFL season from the DeflateGate suspension, but he has forced his way back into the NFL MVP conversation by playing nearly flawless football the rest of the way.

With Oakland Raiders quarterback Derek Carr breaking his leg in Week 16, Brady seems to be the most likely MVP candidate to come out of the AFC. His primary competition for the award comes from a few offensive weapons in the NFC: Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott, and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

