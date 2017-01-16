Tom Brady has high praise for Aaron Rodgers: ‘I always love watching his tape’

Tom Brady knows a thing or two about strong playoff performances. This past weekend, the Patriots quarterback picked up his 23rd career postseason win and will be vying for another Super Bowl appearance Sunday.

One of the quarterbacks that Brady has a chance to meet at Super Bowl LI is Aaron Rodgers, who gave a virtuoso performance Sunday to help his Packers defeat the Cowboys in a thrilling contest. The exclamation point on Rodgers’ day was his final throw — a miraculous heave on the run that found Jared Cook along the sideline. That play helped set up the Packers’ game-winning field goal.

On Monday, Brady went on Boston sports radio station WEEI and had a lot of nice things to say about Rodgers and the way he plays the game.

“I think he does things that no one in the league has ever done, or can do, just because of his physical ability,” Brady said, via ESPN. “Some of the plays he makes are just phenomenal.”

Brady specifically seemed to admire and praise how easy Rodgers makes the game look. Brady was very complimentary of the Packers quarterback’s style and mechanics, saying that he enjoys watches him play any chance he can.

“I think he makes everything look so simple because he has such an efficient delivery,” Brady said. “Everything really looks effortless with him, which is the amazing part. He’s definitely working hard, but he’s making hard look easy; it’s a very effortless style he plays with. The velocity of the ball, the placement of the ball, I mean, he’s just an incredible player. He works very hard at it, he’s a very talented player, and he’s just having an incredible season. “I always love watching his tape, admiring the things he can do, because I can’t do many of those things. … Whenever he’s on, I usually stay up and watch.”

We’ll have to see how this upcoming weekend plays out, but a Brady-Rodgers matchup in the Super Bowl would be quite the aerial showdown.