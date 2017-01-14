Tom Brady floats touchdown pass to James White (Video)

Tom Brady and Bill Belichick clearly made great halftime adjustments after a rocky first half against the Texans.

The New England Patriots received an unexpected scare from the Houston Texans in the first half. They even led by just one point in the second quarter before getting stuffed at the goal line before halftime.

However, Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has found his groove again as he engineered a sensational scoring drive. Brady capped off this drive with a lob pass to running back James White for the touchdown. Here is a video of White catching the ball to give the Patriots a 24-13 lead.

White was non-existent in this game before his touchdown, but he now has 19 receiving yards on his sole play of the game. Dion Lewis has taken over the majority of the Patriots’ rushing attempts. Lewis has not disappointed, as he scored the Patriots’ first two touchdowns of the night. Brady has also performed impressively, especially in the third quarter.

As of the Patriots’ last scoring drive, Brady had totaled 239 passing yards with two touchdowns and one interception. Wide receiver Julian Edelman continues to flash amazing rapport with his quarterback. Edelman already has 105 receiving yards on six catches with plenty of time left. Even when the chips are down, Brady is well-known for keeping calm.

He and head coach Bill Belichick continue to be a deadly quarterback-coach combo for the rest of the NFL. Their halftime adjustments make it difficult for any team to defeat the Patriots. Unless the Texans can show signs of life again, the Patriots are destined to reach a whopping 11th AFC Championship in the Tom Brady era.

This article originally appeared on