Tom Brady channels ‘Game of Thrones,’ issues a warning to playoff foes
Kerouac Smith
Tom Brady and the New England Patriots are about to run roughshod through the playoffs.
At least that’s the message Brady seems to be giving on Facebook a day after trouncing the Miami Dolphins in the regular-season finale.
Brady went with a “Game of Thrones” theme in the latest issue of TB Times, casting himself in the role of the Night King — which would make the rest of the Patriots his White Walkers. And the headline — “Winter is Here” — will resonate with fans of the series also.
As if the guy wasn’t terrifying enough.