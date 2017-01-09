Todd Haley reportedly open to head coaching jobs

After declining opportunities a year ago, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Todd Haley wants to interview for head coaching jobs.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers easily dismissed the Miami Dolphins in the Wild Card Round on Sunday, their assistant coaches are now able to be interviewed for head coaching jobs. Offensive coordinator Todd Haley turned down any opportunities a year ago at this time, but that tune has apparently completed changed now.

According to Pro Football Talk, Haley would interview for a head-coaching vacancy if he was asked to. Now nearing the end of his fifth season as Steelers’ offensive coordinator, Haley’s success in that role should make him a solid candidate for a second chance as a head coach.

Haley parlayed his success as Arizona Cardinals’ offensive coordinator (2007-2008) into a head coaching job with the Kansas City Chiefs. After a 4-12 record in his first season, the Chiefs turned it around, went 10-6 and won the AFC West in 2010. But that momentum was not carried into the 2011 season at all, and Haley was fired with a 5-8 record before that campaign even ended.

In terms of head coaching candidacy, there is an easily parallel to be drawn between Haley and New England Patriots’ offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Both failed in their first stint as a head coach, including a mid-season firing, and have re-established themselves as offensive coordinator of one of the league’s best offenses. McDaniels is younger, at 40 years old compared to Haley at 49, but his three interviews to this point can easily be equaled by Haley if he is considered a legitimate candidate.

It seems Haley is not necessarily itching to move from his current post, and he can’t be blamed for that with the talent he is trying to put in a position to succeed. But he seems open to becoming a head coach again, and enough time has passed to put Haley’s failed stint with the Chiefs into proper context.

