Todd Gurley Has Golden Opportunity For First 100-Yard Game Against 49ers

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley couldn’t ask for a better matchup against the defense of the San Francisco 49ers in Week 16.

When it comes to the most disappointing players from the 2016 season, Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley ranks near the top of the list, even though it’s not entirely his fault. In fact, the Rams rank dead last in the league this year when it comes to points per game (14.1), so it’s easy to understand why Gurley deserves some benefit of the doubt.

Expectations were high for Gurley at the beginning of the season after taking home Rookie of the Year honors last year after rushing for 1,106 yards to go along with 10 touchdowns. In fact, there were plenty of people that considered Gurley a candidate to take home the rushing title, which obviously isn’t going to happen anymore.

As disappointing as this year has been for Gurley with Los Angeles, that doesn’t mean the running back can’t end the season on a positive note. With a favorable matchup against the San Francisco 49ers scheduled for Saturday, Gurley has the perfect opportunity to finally earn that first 100-yard game of the 2016 season.

After last year’s success, one would think Gurley would have achieved this milestone by now, but this just shows how frustrating this season has truly been for the former Georgia star. Not only are the 49ers on a 13 game losing streak, but the defense ranks dead last in the league by allowing their opponents to average 176.3 rushing yards per game.

If Gurley and the offense can’t take advantage of this area of weakness for the 49ers, it would just be another low point of what has been a disappointing first year in a new city for the Rams.

