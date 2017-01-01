Jets plan to bring back Todd Bowles and Mike Maccagnan next season

The New York Jets plan on bringing back head coach Todd Bowles and general manager Mike Maccagnan next season, a team spokesman announced.

The Jets finished the year with a 5–11 record after Sunday's 30–10 win over the Buffalo Bills. The Jets were eliminated from playoff contention in Week 13 as they suffered their worst defeat with a 41-10 home loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Bowles is 15–17 in his two seasons at the helm for the Jets.

Most recently Bowles was hospitalized on December 23 with issues related to kidney stones and his gall bladder.

The Jets could still make other changes to their coaching staff.

