Jets’ Todd Bowles (illness) admitted to hospital, did not travel to New England

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon with an undisclosed illness and did not travel with the team ahead of this weekend's game against the New England Patriots, the team announced.

Bowles is in stable condition. If he is unable to re-join the team, assistant head coach Mike Caldwell will serve as the team's head coach against the Patriots.

Bowles is 4–10 on the year with the Jets. Bowles is in his second season with the team. Last season, he went 10–6 with New York.

This article originally appeared on