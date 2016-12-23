Todd Bowles hospitalized with illness, won’t travel with New York Jets

New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles has been hospitalized with an undisclosed illness. He won’t travel to Foxborough to coach in Week 16 for the Jets.

The New York Jets have had a miserable 2016 NFL season. New York is 4-10 on the season and has been eliminated from playoff contention in the AFC. Now it seems that head coach Todd Bowles won’t be joining his team in Foxborough on Saturday. It’s not what you think.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “Bowles was admitted to a hospital with an undisclosed illness and did not travel to New England for Saturday game.” Schefter would later add that assistant head coach Mike Caldwell would be filling in for Bowles in the Jets’ game against the Patriots in Foxborough.

It has been a trying year in New York for Bowles, his second season on the job with the Jets. New York went 10-6 in 2015 and was clearly the best team to not qualify for the NFL Playoffs. 2016 has brought the Jets a disinterested team and a myriad of issues at the quarterback position.

Some have begun to wonder if Bowles will get a third year as head coach. 2016 has been dreadful for his team, but Bowles should get a third year. He hasn’t had anything close to a great quarterback to contend in the AFC.

The only way that he’s on the way out of New York is if he lost the locker room. With the way that the Jets have played at times this season, that is entirely possible. Get better soon, Bowles. Hopefully 2017 is kinder to you and your football team than 2016 was.

