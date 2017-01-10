Todd Bowles chimes in on frustration of Jets fans

As fans of the New York Jets prepare for the long offseason ahead, even head coach Todd Bowles knows frustration has settled in. Bowles insists that patience is key moving forward.

When it comes to New Yorkers, it’s hard to be patient about anything, really. We walk fast, want our coffee quickly, and expect results immediately by our sports teams. Sure, sometimes expectations are a bit unrealistic but that’s just how it is in the grand scheme of things. Fans of the New York Jets expected the team to at the very least, make the NFL Playoffs in 2016 but unfortunately, didn’t live up to the hype they generated just a season ago.

It seems as though the Jets regressed but as always, time heals all. It’s not easy to put such a terrible and abysmal season behind fans, but now that the season is over for them, we can all continue to move forward. Whether you enjoy the playoffs or not, this postseason promises to be one to remember due to all the great matchups from now until the Super Bowl.

Once the big game is in the books, the lengthy process of reassessing, rebuilding and formulating an action plan for next season begins for the Jets. It should be a very interesting offseason to see the kind of direction the Jets will take. With many roster cuts are coming, some surprise moves in free agency, and hopefully, a 2017 NFL Draft class that makes sense, the Jets can at the very least provide a more memorable season.

Even head coach Todd Bowles knows that his persona took a major hit with the first losing season of his career. What fans of the Jets need to remember is to continue to have faith in him to get the job done. It’s not easy coaching in the city that never sleeps but Bowles has seen the good and now the bad that comes with running a New York franchise.

As per the Media Relations Department of the Jets, here is what Bowles had to say about if he’s the right coach to lead this team back to contention in 2017:

On the fans who have lost faith in him and who question whether he is the right coach for this team… It’s not about losing faith in me. It’s about winning ball games. We don’t win ball games, the stands aren’t full. We didn’t win ballgames starting out. I understand that the fans are frustrated. We’re frustrated as well. I know what my job is as coach and I’m confident going forward. The first year, we were 10-6. This year, we were 5-11. Going forward, we’ll start new next year.

For once, New Yorkers should at the very least give Bowles one more shot. His job might very well be on the line come next season, which means he will undoubtedly learn from his mistakes and put himself and his team in a better direction towards success. It’s best to give him a clean slate due to his first-year success and see where this upcoming third year with the Jets takes him.

Overall, Bowles knows how frustrating it has been with such a disappointing season and understands where fans are coming from. In the end, put your trust in Bowles and his staff to steer the Jets back in a positive situation. Regardless of his 5-11 season in year two, year three could potentially be the year that his vision of good finally comes to fruition with his team.

