Titans try to stay atop AFC South against reeling Jaguars

TENNESSEE (8-6) at JACKSONVILLE (2-12)

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET, CBS

OPENING LINE – Titans by 4

RECORD VS. SPREAD – Tennessee 6-8, Jacksonville 5-8-1

SERIES RECORD – Titans lead 25-19

LAST MEETING – Titans beat Jaguars 36-22, Oct. 27

LAST WEEK – Titans beat Chiefs 19-17; Jaguars lost to Texans 21-20

AP PRO32 RANKING – Titans No. 15, Jaguars No. 30

TITANS OFFENSE – OVERALL (8), RUSH (3), PASS (23)

TITANS DEFENSE – OVERALL (20), RUSH (7), PASS (29)

JAGUARS OFFENSE – OVERALL (28), RUSH (24), PASS (31)

JAGUARS DEFENSE – OVERALL (7), RUSH (21), PASS (4)

STREAKS, STATS AND NOTES – Titans have won three straight and seven of 10. Need victory to make next week’s game against Houston AFC South title bout. … QB Marcus Mariota coming off fourth winning drive of career. Mariota has passer rating of 107.2 over last 11 weeks, third in NFL behind Matt Ryan and Tom Brady during that span. … RB DeMarco Murray has 1,224 yards rushing, second most of career. … Titans rank third in NFL in rushing, averaging 144.7 yards a game. … LB Derrick Morgan needs one sack to join fellow LB Brian Orakpo in double digits for season. … TE Delanie Walker is three catches shy of 400 for career. … Titans tied season low with two penalties last week at Chiefs. … Jaguars have lost nine in row and two straight in series. … Jaguars playing first game since 2012 without Gus Bradley, who was fired Sunday. Interim coach Doug Marrone in charge for final two games. Marrone went 15-17 in two seasons (2013-14) as Buffalo’s head coach. … Jags are winless in six games at EverBank Field and trying to avoid first season without victory in Jacksonville. Last victory on home turf: Dec. 13, 2015 vs. Indianapolis. … DE Yannick Ngakoue needs one sack to tie Tony Brackens’ franchise record (7) for rookies set in 1996. … Jaguars looking for redemption after lopsided loss in Nashville. Titans led 27-0 at halftime. ”It was brutal to watch,” Jacksonville defensive coordinator Todd Wash said. ”We didn’t have the energy and the effort and stuff that we’ve had up to that prior. We have definitely challenged them.” Fantasy Tip: Don’t start any Jaguars. Start Titans RB Derrick Henry, who is from nearby Yulee and coming off first two-TD performance of rookie year.

—

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL