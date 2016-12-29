Titans QB Marcus Mariota has successful surgery on fractured fibula

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota had surgery on his fractured right fibula on Wednesday, and it was deemed to be successful.

The Tennessee Titans saw their playoff chances go away with last Saturday’s 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, and quarterback Marcus Mariota left the game with a severe right leg injury. He was immediately diagnosed with a fractured fibula/ankle, with surgery scheduled for Wednesday.

Mariota had his surgery in Charlotte on Wednesday afternoon, and the team went to Twitter with the expected positive vibe afterward.

The surgery on Marcus Mariota’s fractured fibula was completed late this afternoon and, from those involved, considered a success. — Tennessee Titans (@Titans) December 29, 2016

Jim Wyatt of Titans Online reported on Monday, via head coach Mike Mularkey, that Mariota is facing a 4-5 month recovery timetable post-surgery. So he’s likely out for Tennessee’s entire offseason program, but Mariota should easily be ready for the start of training camp.

Matt Cassel will start Sunday’s regular season finale against the Houston Texans in Mariota’s place, as the Titans look to finish 9-7 after winning a total of five games in 2014 and 2015.

Mariota took a solid step in his second NFL season, throwing for 3,426 yards with 26 touchdowns and nine interceptions while completing over 61 percent of his passes. It also goes virtually without saying he was a threat as runner, with 349 rushing yards (60 carries) and two touchdowns in his 15 games played.

Successful is a vague word attached by teams to every surgery a player undergoes, so it should be taken with a small grain of salt here with Mariota and the Titans. But Mariota had what seemed to be a fairly straight forward injury, and a full recovery is clearly attainable. Looking toward 2017, the Titans should have their young quarterback at full strength and they still look like a team on the rise.

