Titans promote cornerback D’Joun Smith with Klug put on IR

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) The Tennessee Titans have promoted cornerback D’Joun Smith to the active roster from the practice squad after putting defensive lineman Karl Klug on injured reserve.

Coach Mike Mularkey announced Monday that Klug had torn his left Achilles tendon. The Titans made the roster moves Wednesday.

The 5-foot-11, 193-pound Smith was a third-round pick at No. 65 overall by Indianapolis in 2015, and he played four games as a rookie with the Colts. A knee injury kept him out of most of the season. He signed with Detroit’s practice squad in September before being waived in November.

Tennessee signed him to the practice squad Nov. 29. Smith started four seasons at Florida Atlantic and had nine interceptions.

