Titans at Jaguars Live Stream: Watch NFL Online

The Tennessee Titans face the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 at EverBank Field. Here’s all the info you need to watch.

Fans have already seen the Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars face off once this year and it wasn’t pretty. With the Titans at home then, they took their AFC South foes to school for 60 minutes. Now they’ll hope to do the same on the road at EverBank Field. However, the stakes are much higher for Tennessee now.

Currently tied atop the division, the Titans essentially need to win out to make the playoffs and win the division, especially ahead of their Week 17 matchup with the Houston Texans. Marcus Mariota, DeMarco Murray, and the talented Tennesse offensive line will need to come out and control the game with all of their strengths from the start.

Then you have the Jaguars, who have somehow seemed to get worse as the year has gone on. However, this will be the first game that they’ll have played without Gus Bradley. Perhaps that will galvanize their team to play with more effort, but we’ll have to wait and see if that means Blake Bortles will be worth a damn.

Catch this game on CBS on Christmas Eve afternoon. However, you may also access the live stream for the game online with the help of NFL Sunday Ticket.TV and DirecTV NFL Sunday Ticket. Access the service through the app using a paid subscription.

Details for Saturday’s game are below:

Date: Saturday, December 24

Start Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Jacksonville, FL

Stadium: EverBank Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: NFL Sunday Ticket

With a win, the Titans are in a fantastic position to play for the division title in their regular season finale. With a loss, though, they’ll need some help. As such, the stakes are high for this divisional game.

