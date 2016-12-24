Titans at Jaguars live stream: How to watch online

The Jacksonville Jaguars will host the Tennessee Titans on Saturday afternoon. Here is how to watch this AFC South rivalry game online.

Most of the action in Week 16 of the NFL season will be on Saturday, Dec. 24 because Christmas falls on a Sunday this year. One of the games happening on Saturday will be between AFC South rivals in the Tennessee Titans (8-6) and the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-12).

Kickoff from EverBank Field in Jacksonville on Saturday will be at 1:00 p.m. ET. CBS will have the early afternoon telecast. The available live stream can be found on CBSSports.com.

Tennessee can win the AFC South outright at 10-6 should the Titans win out. It would be the Titans’ first AFC South championship since the 2008 NFL season. The last time Tennessee looked this formidable, Jeff Fisher was the Titans head coach.

Jacksonville enters play at a toothless 2-12 on the season. The Jaguars fired former head coach Gus Bradley after his team lost by a point on the road to the divisional rival Houston Texans last week. Former Buffalo Bills and Syracuse Orange head coach Doug Marrone will be the interim for the Jaguars in the final two weeks of 2016.

Date: Saturday, Dec. 24

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Venue: EverBank Field

TV Info: CBS

Live Stream: CBSSports.com

According to OddsShark.com, the Jaguars will be getting five points at home from the visiting Titans. The associated moneylines for this game will be Tennessee -220 and Jacksonville +180. This game’s over/under comes in at a combined 43.5 points.

Is Tennessee the better of these two teams? Absolutely, as the Titans can definitely win the AFC South and maybe even an AFC playoff game this season in a best-case scenario. That being said, the Jaguars getting five points at home sans Bradley seems like a sneaky-good play in all honesty. His defense did play well at times this season. The offense had been the ongoing issue.

This article originally appeared on