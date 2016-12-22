Tis The Season For Over The Top NFL Gift Giving

The Christmas game is strong in the NFL. Check out the ridiculous gifts that Seattle’s Russell Wilson and Denver’s Trevor Siemian gave their teammates.

NFL players take Christmas gift-giving to another level. It’s customary particularly for quarterbacks to give something back to their teammates who have assisted them all season long, and that something is usually cooler and/or more expensive than you’ll ever see at your holiday gift exchange.

Two cases in point: the Seattle Seahawks’ Russell Wilson (pictured above) and the Denver Broncos’ Trevor Siemian, both of whom had really different ideas this year.

Wilson went all out for his Seattle brethren. Per Fox Sports he gifted his entire offensive line with 55-inch televisions so they’ve got something to watch while they heal from the injuries that have kept them from protecting him this year.

But Wilson wasn’t done. He gave every single member of the team a first-class plane ticket on Alaska Airlines, a gesture he showed off on Snapchat which then promptly wound up on Twitter:

Russell Wilson gave TVs to his o-line, first class tickets to the entire team for Christmas #GoodGuyRuss pic.twitter.com/Vfzuuc5xuH — Sam HawkBadger (@hwkbgr) December 22, 2016

Wilson makes truckloads of money so obviously he can afford to buy gifts that are pricier than what most of us will find under the tree this weekend. But even by that standard he certainly went for the extra point when it comes to Christmas shopping.

As for Siemian, he teamed up with the fine folks at Mars to provide all of his colleagues with new parks to keep them warm in chilly Denver. But they’re not only for warmth; they also dispense a handful of Skittles anytime someone is hungry. We hear ex-Seahawk Marshawn Lynch is jealous. Take a look:

Russell Wilson and Trevor Siemian certainly earned props for their Christmas gift-giving creativity this season. Who wouldn’t want a coat that provides its own snacks? Now the question is if they’ll be able to find similar success in the rest of the NFL season.

This article originally appeared on