Eagles trade for Ravens DT Timmy Jernigan

The Eagles have traded for Ravens defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan, the teams announced Tuesday.

Philadelphia acquire Jernigan and the 99th pick in the upcoming draft from Baltimore in exchange for the No. 74 pick in the draft. The Ravens move up 25 places in the third round.

“Timmy has been a terrific player for us for three seasons,” Newsome explained in a statement released by the team. “This will allow our young group of defensive linemen an opportunity to compete and play.”

Jernigan, a second-rounder in 2014 out of Florida State, made 15 starts last season and recorded five sacks as one of the Ravens’ key pass-rushers. Baltimore signed nose tackle Brandon Williams to a five-year deal last month.

