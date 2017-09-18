Timmons future with Dolphins uncertain after disappearance

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) Miami Dolphins coach Adam Gase declined Monday to discuss linebacker Lawrence Timmons’ future with the team, which may be brief.

Timmons went AWOL Saturday, the day before the Dolphins’ season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins later made contact, but he wasn’t with them at the game and didn’t fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami’s 19-17 win.

Gase said he hadn’t talked with Timmons about his brief but untimely disappearance, and didn’t know whether the linebacker had returned to the team complex.

”I’m kind of dealing with the guys that played,” Gase said.

Gase declined to say whether Timmons might play Sunday at the New York Jets. But the coach said his only rules for players are to be on time and play hard.

