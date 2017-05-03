Tim Tebow tore oblique muscle before MLB showcase

Former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow had a torn left oblique just days before his showcase in front of MLB teams as he tried to transition to a new career from playing football.

In a revealing profile of the New York Mets farmhand by MMQB's Tim Rohan, Tebow started working with former big leaguer Chad Moeller, taking up to 300 swings per day and pushing himself so hard he would bleed threw his batting gloves.

He eventually injured himself before the workouts, where 28 of the 30 major league teams attended.

In the showcase held last August, Tebow performed drills in Los Angeles, ran the 60-yard dash in 6.7 seconds and chased flyballs for an hour.

After performing in the Instructional League, the New York Mets signed Tebow to a minor-league deal with a $100,000 signing bonus.

Through 22 games for the Class A Columbia Firefiles, Tebow is hitting .231 with two home runs and nine RBI.

– Scooby Axson

This article originally appeared on