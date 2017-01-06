Thursday’s Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) Kyle Korver could soon be hoisting shots for the NBA champions.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a deal to acquire Korver, one of the league’s elite 3-point shooters, in a trade from the Atlanta Hawks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The sides are closing in on a deal, but the particulars ”`are not clear,” said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal has not been completed.

Cleveland is in need of another outside shooting threat with J.R. Smith expected to be sidelined until the end of the regular season after undergoing surgery to repair a broken thumb. The 35-year-old Korver is a more than adequate replacement as he’s shot 43 percent from long range during his career and his 1,952 made 3s are the eighth most in league history.

PRO FOOTBALL

FRISCO, Texas (AP) – Dallas defensive end Randy Gregory was suspended for at least a year for another violation of the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

It’s the third time this season Gregory has been suspended. The first was a four-game ban, followed by 10 games on top of that. The latest suspension makes him ineligible for the playoffs, which start Jan. 15 for Dallas, the top seed in the NFC.

The suspension is for one calendar year, meaning Gregory could be eligible for the playoffs without another violation if the Cowboys make it again next season. Gregory can apply for reinstatement to Commissioner Roger Goodell 60 days before the anniversary of the suspension.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) – Joe Mixon, the star Oklahoma running back who was suspended for the 2014 season after punching a woman in the face, will enter the NFL draft.

Mixon made the announcement in a statement on his Twitter account. He thanked Oklahoma’s coaches, administrators, support staff and fans.

Mixon’s lawyers released video last month of him breaking Oklahoma student Amelia Molitor’s jaw and cheekbone in July 2014, and heavy criticism of Mixon and Sooners coach Bob Stoops followed.

Mixon gave a tearful public apology a week later. In his statement, he said he wants to teach others to do better.

Mixon set Oklahoma’s school’s single-season record for all-purpose yards this season with 2,331. He closed out his college career with 180 yards from scrimmage and two rushing touchdowns in a 35-19 Sugar Bowl win over Auburn.

OPELIKA, Ala. (AP) – A German man has pleaded guilty and apologized after setting a fire that engulfed an oak tree at Auburn University’s landmark Toomer’s Corner.

Jochen Weist pleaded guilty to criminal mischief Thursday in Lee County. Asked to speak, Weist said: ”I’m sorry.”

The Opelika-Auburn News reports the man agreed to pay more than $20,000 in restitution. He will avoid jail time with a three-year suspended sentence and five years on probation.

A prosecutor says the man likely will get his passport to return to Germany.

The 29-year-old Wiest was accused of setting fire to toilet paper that fans used to roll the oaks after the Auburn-Louisiana State University football game this season.

The tree that burned was a replacement for one poisoned by an Alabama fan about six years ago.

BASEBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) – Edwin Encarnacion has a new home in the heart of Cleveland’s lineup.

The Indians made their signing of the coveted free agent official, introducing the slugger, who signed a three-year, $60 million contract that will include some attendance bonuses. The deal also includes a $5 million buyout and $25 million club option for 2020.

Encarnacion averaged 39 homers over the past five seasons with Toronto. He will make a major impact with the AL champions, who outmaneuvered several big-market clubs to sign one of baseball’s most feared and consistently productive hitters.

Team president Chris Antonetti credited owner Paul Dolan’s ”leap of faith” in making the financial commitment to sign Encarnacion to the richest deal in team history. He called Encarnacion a ”perfect fit” for the Indians, who got to the World Series before losing in seven games to the Chicago Cubs.

HOCKEY

BOSTON (AP) – Boston said goodbye to the man known as ”the ultimate Bruin.”

The hockey club observed ”a moment of celebration and applause” for Milt Schmidt before its game against the Edmonton Oilers, a day after the former captain, coach and general manager died at the age of 98.

The hall of famer had been the oldest living former NHL player.

The Bruins dipped Schmidt’s retired No. 15 from the rafters in the pregame ceremony and played a video of his career highlights. In lieu of the usual moment of silence, the announcer asked for ”a moment of celebration and applause,” and the crowd responded.