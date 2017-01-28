Three Reasons the Patriots Defense Won’t Stop the Falcons Offense

The Atlanta Falcons offense is the key to a Super Bowl win. Up against the New England defense, it’s a match-up in which the Falcons have several advantages.

The Atlanta Falcons are up against a lot of confidence on the New England Patriots’ sideline come Super Bowl 51. Bill Belichick’s defense performed as one of the best units throughout 2016, but a lack of quality competition leaves some doubt. New England did manage to take away Antonio Brown in the AFC Championship Game and leave the Steelers without any offensive firepower. Shutting down the Falcons offense in Super Bowl 51 won’t be nearly as easy.

Super Bowl 51 is a ‘pick your poison’ battle for the Patriots. Atlanta features a lot of offensive weapons and Matt Ryan made an MVP-season out of utilizing as many as possible. The Patriots can scheme against Julio Jones and leave themselves vulnerable to Mohamed Sanu. They also consider could double-covering both and then Taylor Gabriel becomes Ryan’s big target. We have yet to even mention what Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman provide out of the backfield.

The Patriots simply don’t have the defensive depth to cover all the players the Falcons have grabbed yards and put up points with.

How the Atlanta Falcons Offense Will Attack

New England was primarily in nickel or dime coverage against the Steelers and didn’t give up much over the middle of the field. Those who’ve watched the Atlanta Falcons this season know they love to get the ball to Julio Jones on crossing routes. I expect Belichick to try and leave a man in zone around the middle of the field. If that happens, look for a lot of action going toward Gabriel and even some Aldrick Robinson along the sidelines.

Kyle Shanahan ran his typical, heavy dose of play-action against the Packers in the NFC Championship Game. In doing so, the Falcons were not only able to stretch the field, but connected on a lot of backside passes. The big gains to Austin Hooper and Patrick DiMarco immediately come to mind. Atlanta spread the field so much on Green Bay, with so many weapons, that Jones ended up in one-on-one coverage by the third quarter. There was no way for the Packers to double-up on Julio without leaving someone wearing a red jersey wide open.

There’s No Total Solution for Julio Jones

We’ve penned more than a couple articles with mention of the Atlanta Falcons’ success despite not having Julio Jones healthy. If 2016 taught us anything, it’s that the Falcons don’t need their All-Pro receiver to carry the offense. Julio will command a lot of attention from the Patriots on February 5th, but that doesn’t mean Ryan looks elsewhere. Matt Ryan proved many of us wrong in the Divisional Round by throwing right at Richard Sherman. Ryan actually hit Jones on three passes in the Falcons’ first drive of that game.

The Patriots can expect the same at Super Bowl 51. Whether Julio is covered by Malcolm Butler or a Logan Ryan and safety combo, Matt Ryan will attack. Think back to how fired up Jones was last weekend against Green Bay. The star receiver knew the Packers couldn’t cover him and he demanded the ball. There were times the coverage was tight, but Julio was too fast and physical for was the Packers offered.

What Worked Against Pittsburgh Won’t Against Atlanta Falcons

If there was any concern prior to the AFC Championship, it was covering Le’Veon Bell out of the backfield. The New England Patriots traded away their best cover linebacker in Jamie Collins at the end of October. Collins was by far Bill Belichick’s most athletic and versatile defender. It didn’t matter because Collins’s ego was apparently becoming too big for the Patriots’ locker room.

New England lucked out in the AFC title game as Bell was a non-factor due to a groin injury. With no Bell, the Patriots were able to better focus on keeping a lid on Antonio Brown. Belichick deployed a lot of two-safeties deep with man-underneath coverage. The scheme worked well against Pittsburgh, a team that lacked quality receiver depth all season. Something else to think about is the number of Ben Roethelisberger passes that were dropped last Sunday.

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot of depth at receiver and a tight end in Austin Hooper than factors into the passing game. There’s also a pair of dynamic running backs the Patriots will have to contend with. And despite early drops by Gabriel and Robinson last Sunday, dropped passes haven’t been a problem with the Falcons this season.

