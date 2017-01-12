Three Detroit Lions Free Agents The Club Should Avoid

Sometimes in Free Agency it is not how you spend the money it’s how you chose NOT to spend it. That is the case for some of the players among the Detroit Lions Free Agents in 2017. When dealing with a salary cap, it is critical that a team avoids overpaying for players who will not be worth the cap hit later in the deal. The players listed in this post are heavy on the risk and light on reward. Players that the Detroit Lions should avoid signing in 2017.

#1 Tyrunn Walker

The much heralded free agent signing of 2015 has been nothing short of a bust for the Detroit Lions defensive front. The combo of Tyrunn Walker and Haloti Ngata were supposed to make up for the departure of Ndamukong Suh, but Ngata’s age has made him a shadow of his former self and Walker has failed to meet expectations.

In two seasons as a Detroit Lion, Tyrunn Walker has missed 13 games and started in just eight. After injury held him to just 4 games in 2015, The Lions took a one-year flyer on Walker at $1.6 million.

They weren’t rewarded.

Walker posted a position rank of just 79 according to Pro-Football Focus and was part of the worst rated position group in 2016.

The Lions would have nothing to lose by letting Tyrunn Walker find another opportunity in the NFL, unless of course he is willing to take a major discount.

#2 Dan Orlovsky

“Thanks Dan its been real. Good luck finding another team.” This is what the Detroit Lion’s should have told Dan Orlovsky last season. Instead they took out a 1 year/$1 million insurance policy

on Matt Stafford and prayed they would not have to use it. The strategy worked, at relatively low cost. However, this writer would tell you that the cost was much higher.

Orlovsky represents wasted cap space. Money that could be spent on a young quarterback who the team can develop for the future. Not on a bottom of the barrel back-up that wouldn’t be able to adequately do the job even if called upon. The Lions were fortunate that they did not have to call on him this season.

The Detroit Lions are not in the position to spend even one dollar on wasted cap space. Dan Orlovsky has gobbled up too much of that space over the last two season and now it is time to part ways.

#3 Joique Bell

Joique Bell was the fell good story of 2014. The local kid made good whose hustle earned him a chance to start for an NFL Franchise. But Joique fell out of favor after struggling to return from injury and only returned to the Lions in 2016 as the emergency option mid-season.

It is too bad Bell’s story didn’t have a happier ending but his time to contribute on an NFL roster, at least this NFL roster, has long passed.

There you go! Three Detroit Lions Free Agents the club should avoid signing in 2017. Di we miss someone. Be sure to let us know in the comments.

