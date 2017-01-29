Thousands of Falcons Fans Show Up to Send Team Off to Houston

Atlanta Falcons fans showed up in mass to send the team off to Houston with a “Rise Up Rally”. It’s more proof that Atlanta wants the Super Bowl LI win more.

The Atlanta Falcons departed for Houston on Sunday, but not before experiencing the largest pep rally in city history.

Thousands of fans packed into Atlanta Station in a mass show of support to the Falcons. All six team buses stopped off in Midtown to take part in the festivities prior to heading for the airport. Mayor Kasim Reed organized the event that also included former Falcons players, cheerleaders, Freddie the Falcon, and the team’s drumline.

City Hall Was Fired Up on Friday

On Friday, more than 500 fans packed Atlanta City Hall to shout “Rise Up!” Atlanta Falcons Team President Rich McKay and singer Usher were on hand to fire up the crowd.

“Atlanta is a great place to live in, but an even better city to have a sports team,” McKay said over the microphone.

What a scene. Excluding the Olympics, Atlanta hasn't been this energized since Braves won the World Series in 1995 pic.twitter.com/uWUHqJd9Dc — Coley Harvey (@ColeyHarvey) January 29, 2017

The NFC Champs Landed in Houston

The Atlanta Falcons landed safely at George Bush Intercontinental Airport around 4 pm. WSBTV-2 was on the runway as Warrick Dunn, former Falcons player and minority owner, greeted the team as they exited the plane in Houston.

“I think those guys are definitely focused and they understand what’s at stake,” Dunn told Channel 2’s Zach Kein. “It’s been all work and knowing coach Quinn, we’re going to have those guys focused at the task at hand.”

Atlanta Falcons players traveled in style, each wearing a custom Jordan brand warm-up. Even better, Matt Ryan gifted each of his teammates with a custom pair of black and gold Beats headphones. Inside the box came the message:

“You made it to Houston. Now it’s time to make history. Be heard.”

New England is a Day Behind

The Atlanta Falcons are now resting at their hotel while their Super Bowl opponents prepare for takeoff on Monday. The New England Patriots will hold their send-off rally at NRG Plaza outside The Hall at Patriot Place. It’s unlikely that Patriots’ fans will match the pandemonium of today’s “Rise Up Rally” in Atlanta. Not only is this New England’s ninth trip to the Super Bowl, but…you know, it’s also a Monday.

Either way, the Atlanta Falcons and their fans want this Super Bowl win more than anything. The “Rise Up Rally” could be held on a Wednesday and Falcons’ fans would show up in large numbers.

Sunday is only the second Super Bowl experience for the Atlanta Falcons in franchise history.

