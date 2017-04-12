Inside the Story of The Great Super Bowl Jersey Caper

This week, I sat down for a conversation with The MMQB writers Jenny Vrentas and Robert Klemko and Baltimore Ravens guard John Urschel.

Vrentas and Klemko talk about their groundbreaking story this week on the stolen Tom Brady jersey and the details of the crazy web of law enforcement and collectors who caught the jersey thief. The two explain how this incredible story also has tentacles into a former New York Giants running back. There were so many new factoids these two uncovered in this story.

Urschel talks about the challenges of his second career (mathematics as an MIT PhD student), on how he got ridiculously good at math at an early age, and on the diametrically different careers he has chosen— math and pro football.

