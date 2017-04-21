How the NFL Judges Character

In wake of Aaron Hernandez' tragic story, I've been thinking a lot about character issues with NFL players. I caught up with Joe Banner, former Eagles president and Browns CEO to talk about how he judged the character of potential draft picks and free agent signings. Banner was also candid about Johnny Manziel, who he says the Browns had many concerns about when he left his position with the team just two months before Cleveland drafted Manziel in the 2014 draft. He's not sure why or how the dramatic change in opinion about Manziel occurred.

