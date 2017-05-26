Thomas Dimitroff on the Toughest Offseason in Falcon History

On this week’s episode, I talk to Atlanta general manager Thomas Dimitroff about the toughest offseason in franchise history. Dimitroff explains what this offseason meant for his team and how they have learned to move on from their Super Bowl loss at the hands of Tom Brady and the Patriots. Plus, I answer your Twitter questions and Emily Kaplan joins for our regular segments.

