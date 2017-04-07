Tom Telesco Talks Chargers Draft, Brady Quinn on Quarterback Prospects

On this week's show, I talked to L.A. Chargers general manager Tom Telesco and former NFL quarterback Brady Quinn. Telesco talks about the Chargers offseason plans and how they are preparing for their first season in Los Angeles. Quinn, a former first round pick, gives his take on the pressures of being a highly drafted quarterback in the NFL and points out some of the red flags with the next crop of future quarterbacks. Plus, our regular segments with Emily Kaplan and your Twitter questions.

