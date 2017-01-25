Join us in Houston for Peter King LIVE

On Thursday, Feb. 2, at St. Arnold Brewery in downtown Houston, The MMQB will have a fun event: “Live With Peter King,” from 6 to 8:30 p.m. Central Time. With the cooperation of SeatGeek and DGital Media, we’ll host the first live podcast in our site’s history. The not-so-retiring type, Chris Berman, will be one of three guests that you’ll hear from in conversations with me that will be heard on “The MMQB Podcast With Peter King” in the coming weeks. (Two other guests are being finalized.) All proceeds will benefit The Caroline School, a small school in Houston that caters to children with challenging educational and health-care needs. The venue is intimate; it’s a room at St. Arnold’s Brewery downtown. We’ll be limited to selling 85 tickets at $100 apiece. Beer and some light food will be included as part of the admission—and if you haven’t had St. Arnold’s beer, you’ll be very happy you came. I will be giving more information in my MMQB column next Monday. And if you have further questions, please send them to me at talkback@themmqb.com. I’m well aware $100 is a lot for an evening of conversation. And I will make sure you get your money’s worth (for a very good cause) with our guests and the experience. Here’s the ticket link again. Look forward to seeing you on Feb. 2.

